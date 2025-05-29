Bomogao takes on Rubio in â€˜ONE Friday Fightsâ€™ Bangkok card

Bomogao takes on Rubio in ‘ONE Friday Fights’ Bangkok card

MANILA, Philippines — After her scheduled bout back in March was postponed, Filipino fighter Islay Erika Bomogao will be returning to the ONE Friday Fights circuit next week.

Bomogao will be competing in the ONE Friday Fights 111 on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, facing off against Narea Rubio in a 102 pound Muay Thai bout.

Bomogao and Rubio were set to face off against each other back in March, but a devastating earthquake postponed the event.

Now, the 24-year-old will have the opportunity to win her third straight match in ONE.

The pride of Team Bagsik, in her two previous matches, won via unanimous decision against Japan’s Fuu and China’s Ran Longshu.

Rubio, the 21-year-old Spaniard, will be making her debut in ONE.

Bomogao will try to avenge fellow Filipino fighters who absorbed defeats in last week’s ONE Friday Fights 109.

Marwin Quirante and Jean Claude Saclag, last week, suffered stoppage defeats. Both were set to compete back in ONE Friday Fights 102.

Quirante lost to Torepchi Dongak via TKO while Saclag was submitted by Shazada Ataev, halting their respective two-fight winning streaks in the promotion.