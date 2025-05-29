Zus Coffee inks CeballosÂ 

Zus Coffee inks Ceballos

MANILA, Philippines — Zus Coffee has recently added veteran Fiola Ceballos to a new brew it is trying to concoct with hopes of continuing to make big strides in the coming Premier Volleyball League season this year.

Ceballos, who last played for PLDT, was one of the four acquisitions the fledgling franchise had the past few days with the other three being battle-scarred middle blocker Maika Ortiz from Choco Mucho, reigning best libero Alyssa Eroa and up-and-coming setter Renee Mabilangan from both Galeries Tower.

The Jerry Yee-mentored squad is hoping to improve on its seventh-place performance in the All Filipino Conference this year, the young franchise’s best performance after two consecutive 12th and last-place efforts a season ago.

The new recruits will join a squad that has a combination of young talents in Rookie of the Year Thea Gagate, Cloanne Mondoñedo, Jade Gentapa, Gayle Pascual and Michelle Gamit and vet Jovelyn Gonzaga.

It hopes to build further as it picks fifth in the Rookie Draft set June 8.

Interestingly, ZUS could pick a familiar face in former NCAA MVP Mycah Go, a vital cog in Yee’s NCAA three-peat champion team in College of St. Benilde.