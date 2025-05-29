^

Sports

Zus Coffee inks Ceballos 

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 2:50pm
Zus Coffee inks CeballosÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — Zus Coffee has recently added veteran Fiola Ceballos to a new brew it is trying to concoct with hopes of continuing to make big strides in the coming Premier Volleyball League season this year.

Ceballos, who last played for PLDT, was one of the four acquisitions the fledgling franchise had the past few days with the other three being battle-scarred middle blocker Maika Ortiz from Choco Mucho, reigning best libero Alyssa Eroa and up-and-coming setter Renee Mabilangan from both Galeries Tower.

The Jerry Yee-mentored squad is hoping to improve on its seventh-place performance in the All Filipino Conference this year, the young franchise’s best performance after two consecutive 12th and last-place efforts a season ago.

The new recruits will join a squad that has a combination of young talents in Rookie of the Year Thea Gagate, Cloanne Mondoñedo, Jade Gentapa, Gayle Pascual and Michelle Gamit and vet Jovelyn Gonzaga.

It hopes to build further as it picks fifth in the Rookie Draft set June 8.

Interestingly, ZUS could pick a familiar face in former NCAA MVP Mycah Go, a vital cog in Yee’s NCAA three-peat champion team in College of St. Benilde.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala, Mexican pal fly high

Eala, Mexican pal fly high

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
 Finally, Alex Eala scored her first-ever win in a Grand Slam main draw.
Sports
fbtw
Thunder slay T-Wolves, barge into NBA Finals

Thunder slay T-Wolves, barge into NBA Finals

4 hours ago
Oklahoma City, sparked by 34 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012...
Sports
fbtw
Still laughing, still grinding, Saso finds joy amid US Women's Open pressure

Still laughing, still grinding, Saso finds joy amid US Women's Open pressure

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Despite a recent slump in form, Yuka Saso remains undeterred as she heads into the 80th US Women’s Open at Erin Hills,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys overcome Indonesia to stay unbeaten in SEABA U16

Gilas boys overcome Indonesia to stay unbeaten in SEABA U16

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Still unscathed.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
With Converge trailing big against the Terrafirma Dyip on Wednesday, King Caralipio stepped up and exploded in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Basilan, Sarangani, Mindoro chalk up MPBL wins

Basilan, Sarangani, Mindoro chalk up MPBL wins

4 hours ago
The Basilan Viva Portmasters started hot and kept the heat throughout to rout the Cebu Classic, 87-55, to sustain their...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC, Team Falcons stay alive in MPL PH Season 15 playoffs

ONIC, Team Falcons stay alive in MPL PH Season 15 playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
ONIC Philippines and Team Falcons Philippines continue their campaign in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Djokovic step up French Open challenges

Sinner, Djokovic step up French Open challenges

5 hours ago
Jannik Sinner takes on the retiring Richard Gasquet at the French Open on Thursday (Friday Manila time), while Novak Djokovic...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with