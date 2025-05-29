^

Sports

Basilan, Sarangani, Mindoro chalk up MPBL wins

Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 10:55am
Basilan, Sarangani, Mindoro chalk up MPBL wins
Emman Calo of Basilan shoots a jumper.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — The Basilan Viva Portmasters started hot and kept the heat throughout to rout the Cebu Classic, 87-55, on Wednesday to sustain their recovery in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Thriving with an 11-man rotation, Basilan surged ahead, 27-12, after the first quarter, padded the lead to 20 at halftime, then bundled 18 points, highlighted by Reymar Caduyac's back-to-back triples, in the fourth to notch its first back-to-back win and improve to 5-7 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament. 

Nueva Ecija paces the race for playoff berths with a 12-0 slate, followed by Abra (11-1), San Juan (11-1), Zamboanga (11-2), Quezon Province (10-2) and Muntinlupa (10-2).

Sherwin Concepcion led Basilan with 11 points, four rebounds and three steals, complementing Emman Calo's 11-point, four-assist, two-steal effort; and Ady Santos' 10-point, four-rebound output.

Gab Dagangon and Enzo Joson contributed nine points each, while James Tempra and Caduyac added eight each for the Portmasters, who are bidding to make this year's playoffs after taking a leave of absence from 2022 to 2024.

With only eight players suiting up, Cebu tumbled to 4-9. 

The Classic got 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from homegrown Mark Meneses; 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Limuel Tampus; and nine points plus seven rebounds from 6-foot-9 Ladis Lepalam.

Sarangani ripped Manila Batang Quiapo, 111-87, in the nightcap and improved to 3-10.

Coy Alvez, a 6-foot-6 frontliner, led Sarangani with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, followed by Junjie Hallare with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals; Martin Gozum with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists; and Richard Velchez with 12 points plus 10 rebounds.

Manila tasted its 12th straight defeat after an initial win despite John Ashley Faa's 29 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals; and Richard Albo's 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Kyt Jimenez knocked in a long buzzer-beating triple to push Sarangani ahead, 46-35, at halftime.

The Mindoro Tamaraws warded off the Bacolod Tubo Slashers' final assault to prevail, 76-63, and level their slate at 7-7 in the opener of the tripleheader.

Bacolod clustered nine points to move closer, 63-70, with 1:53 left, only to be stymied by back-to-back game-closing triples by Ken Bono and Joseph Sedurifa.

Sedurifa chalked up 24 points and five rebounds to clinch Best Player honors over Wendelino Comboy with 14 points and three assists; and Bono with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Sedurifa canned 6-of-11 3-point attempts while Comboy made 4-of-9 as the Tamaraws converted 12-of-33 tries for a 34.6% conversion rate against Bacolod's 2-of-18 for 11.1%.

Bacolod suffered its fourth straight defeat and fell to 2-9 as only Chester Saldua, with 12 points and 12 rebounds; and PJ Intia, with 15 points, three assists and two rebounds, struck back.

The MPBL returns to the Cuneta Astrodome on Thursday with games pitting Caloocan against Quezon City at 4 p.m., Davao against Zamboanga at 6 p.m., and host Pasay against Pampanga at 8 p.m.

EMMAN CALO

MPBL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas boys overcome Indonesia to stay unbeaten in SEABA U16

Gilas boys overcome Indonesia to stay unbeaten in SEABA U16

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Still unscathed.
Sports
fbtw
Pacers on way to Finals?

Pacers on way to Finals?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There’s a reason why they’re called the Indiana Pacers. Coach Rick Carlisle is using pace to dictate how his team...
Sports
fbtw
Manny&rsquo;s induction to proceed

Manny’s induction to proceed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s a rule to be retired for at least three years before a fighter is eligible for nomination to the International...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers halt Dyip; Atienza nonchalant on reported Heading-Williams trade

FiberXers halt Dyip; Atienza nonchalant on reported Heading-Williams trade

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Converge FiberXers will cross the bridge when they get there.
Sports
fbtw
Thailand Open boxing: Fajardo dominates Ukrainian foe to enter semis

Thailand Open boxing: Fajardo dominates Ukrainian foe to enter semis

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Filipino boxing talent Mark Ashley Fajardo continued to show he has what it takes to become big someday after he overwhelmed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Converge saves day on strong windup

Converge saves day on strong windup

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Converge overcame Terrafirma’s best performance in a long while and rallied to a 117-103 victory in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw

It’s Letran vs Mapua or AU

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Letran outlasted Mapua, 34-36, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22, yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena to reach the Final Four of the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball with greater confidence and momentum.
Sports
fbtw
Tambalque sets pace with 66

Tambalque sets pace with 66

12 hours ago
Patrick Tambalque delivered a bogey-free 66 in rain-softened conditions to seize a commanding lead in the boys’ 15-18...
Sports
fbtw
Camcam, Libonfacil rule

Camcam, Libonfacil rule

12 hours ago
Rising tennis stars Izabelle Camcam and Aizelle Libonfacil shared Most Valuable Player honors in the girls’ division,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with