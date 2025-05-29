Go's fast start fizzles as Imahira takes command; weather disrupts ADT Taiwan

The Philippines' Lloyd Jefferson Go plays a shot during the second round of China Open Golf tournament in Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong province on May 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Lloyd Go failed to sustain a hot start and settled for a two-under-par 70, trailing early leader Shugo Imahira by five shots after 18 holes of the Gateway to The Open Mizuno Open at JFE Setonaikai Golf Club in Okayama on Thursday.

Go showed early promise with birdies on Nos. 1 and 5, then surged to three-under after dominating the par-5 11th. But just as he seemed poised to mount a serious challenge, his round lost steam.

Despite gritty pars frpm Nos. 14 to 16, the Cebuano faltered on the demanding par-4 17th, missing the green and then two-putting for his lone bogey to close with a 34-36 card.

Go finished the day in a tie for 45th alongside Filipino-American Justin delos Santos, who overcame a rough start with a resilient back nine. Delos Santos rebounded from a bogey-bogey opening with four birdies, including back-to-back gains on Nos. 15 and 16 and another on the final hole for a rollercoaster 38-32 round.

But both trailed far behind Imahira, who blistered the course with a flawless 65 to seize a one-shot lead over compatriots Toshinori Muto and Yosuke Asaji, and Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, all of whom carded six-under 66s.

A logjam of six players turned in 67s, shaping an early tense race for top honors — and three coveted slots in The Open Championship this July in Northern Ireland.

Juvic Pagunsan, the 2021 Mizuno Open champion, struggled to find rhythm, trading three birdies for as many bogeys en route to an even-par 72. He slipped to tied 86th, in danger of missing the cut with scoring expected to stay low in Friday’s second round.

Meanwhile, across the East China Sea, heavy rains forced officials to cancel the second round of the Asian Development Tour's Ambassador ADT tournament at Hsin Feng Golf Country Club in Taiwan, shortening the event to 54 holes.

On Wednesday, Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai stole the show with a sizzling 10-under 62, which included an eagle, giving him a two-stroke cushion over local favorite Liu Yen-Hung, who impressed with a 64.

Ryoto Furuya, Michele Ortolani, Naoki Sekito, and Shariffuddin Ariflin shared fourth after carding matching 67s.

Carl Corpus rallied late in his round to salvage a two-under 70 but now trails Prateeptienchai by eight shots. Fellow Filipino Sean Ramos opened with a 71, while Aidric Chan — coming off an ADT win in Vietnam but a lackluster showing in Phuket — struggled with a 75, plunging to a tie for 118th.