Eala, Mexican pal fly high

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Alex Eala.
MANILA, Philippines —  Finally, Alex Eala scored her first-ever win in a Grand Slam main draw.

The Filipina pride made up for her early singles exit, teaming up with Mexican partner Renata Zarazua in hacking out a 7-5, 6-4 win over a British-Spanish duo in the French Open doubles yesterday at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Eala and Zarazua erased a 2-4 deficit in the opening set before leaning on a quick 3-1 start in the second to complete the gritty sweep in one hour and 30 minutes against Emily Appleton of Great Britain and Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain.

In the next round, the Filipina-Mexican tandem will face Russian Anastasia Potapova and Serbian Olga Danilovic, who stunned the seventh-seeded pair of Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Eala is coming off a 0-6, 6-2, 3-6 loss to WTA No. 88 Emiliana Arango of Colombia in the first round of the singles division.

It’s the first main draw stint for Eala both in the singles and doubles plays by virtue of her Top-100 ranking. Eala, who turned 20 last Friday, is currently No. 73 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking after reaching as high as No. 69.

“It’s so heartwarming,” Eala told AFP of her Grand Slam match win. 

“I’m feeling good, it’s my debut in Grand Slam doubles so I’m feeling happy to be playing with Renata and to have my first Slam win,” she said.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, made a clinical start to his latest pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

The 38-year-old Djokovic had little trouble in seeing off 98th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, three days after becoming only the third man to win 100 ATP titles with his victory in Geneva.

Djokovic is on the same half of the draw as world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and last year’s runner-up Alexander Zverev, who saw off American teenager Learner Tien 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Former US Open champion and five-time Grand Slam runner-up Daniil Medvedev was dumped out in the first round for the sixth time in Paris, losing a dramatic clash with Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5.

 

