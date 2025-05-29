ONIC, Team Falcons stay alive in MPL PH Season 15 playoffs

The tournament continues Thursday with the upper bracket double eliminations starting with Aurora against ONIC Philippines at 3 p.m., followed by Team Liquid Philippines versus Team Falcons Philippines at 7 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — ONIC Philippines and Team Falcons Philippines continue their campaign in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines after outlasting Twisted Minds and Team Falcons Philippines in the first day of the Season 15 Playoffs.

In an opening day that saw both matches going all five games, ONIC Philippines managed to evade an evolved Twisted Minds, which managed to push the defending world champion to the brink as they turned the best-of-five series to a best-of-one affair after pushing back from a 0-2 deficit.

But with experience on the backs of ONIC Philippines, the Super Family was able to avert early elimination by going with a classic hero Lancelot for the jungle and quickly advanced to the next round, ending the decider in just under 12 minutes.

In the other best-of-five series of the day, Team Falcons Philippines also saw a scare as its 2-1 series lead motivated TNC to unleash the phoenix.

After one-sided Games 2 and 3, TNC reclaimed the driver seat in Game 4, forcing Team Falcons Philippines in the corner as it forced a decider after a timely play from Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera that saw a wipeout on the side of Team Falcons Philippines.

Game 5 saw TNC as an aggressor but Team Falcons Philippines focused on getting key objectives which gave them the upper hand. Key plays from Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel on the Luo Yi saw Team Falcons securing needed pick-offs which evolved into a five-man wipeout of TNC as they shattered the nexus for their continued survival in the season.2

