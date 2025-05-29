Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

Converge's King Caralipio (27) shoots against the defense of the Terrafirma Dyip during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — With Converge trailing big against the Terrafirma Dyip on Wednesday, King Caralipio stepped up and exploded in the second half to help the FiberXers grab a massive win in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Converge, which needed a win to virtually seal a quarterfinal berth in the All-Filipino conference, trailed by as much as 18 points in the first half against the lowly Terrafirma team.

But the FiberXers were able to turn things around in the second half, thanks to the spark provided by Caralipio.

Caralipio finished with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with 7-of-10 from the field. 13 of his total points came in the second half.

The winger, after the game, said that he just remained ready.

“Ready lang naman ako kung saling bunutin ako ni Coach Franco [Atienza.] Binibigay ko yung best ko pag binibunutin ko nila ako para makatulong,” he told reporters Wednesday.

“Pinapahalagahan ko yung tiwala na binibigay ng mga coaches sa akin. Pag pinapasok ako, binibigay ko lang yung best ko para makatulong sa kanila sa mga teammates ko,” he added.

And with his performance, the former Letran Knight and NCAA Finals Most Valuable Player stressed that he will continue to work hard to help his team.

“Yung effort, siguro triplehin pa yung effort para mahawa yung mga teammates ko,” he said.

For his part, Atienza said that he was not shocked with how Caralipio played.

“Finals MVP ito e. Meron talaga tong batang to. Sa practice ganun din. Yun nga lang, yung rotation sa guards, medyo malalim, at least for our team. Pero sa ensayo, maganda ang pinapakita niya. Naghihintay lang ako ng ganitong game kasi confident ako,” the coach bared.

“It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when. Sigurado ko na naghihintay ako ng ganitong game galing kay King. Kasi yung sipag niya, yung dedication niya, yung IQ niya, yung skillset niya.

Alam kong he belongs in the league and talagang makakatulong siya,” he added.

“I'm just waiting for this. Hindi question kung mangyayari ito o hindi. Hinihintay ko lang ito. So I'm the least bit surprised na maganda yung nilaro ni King ngayon.”

Aside from Caralipio, Alec Stockton also came up big for Converge in the second half, scoring 15 of his 17 in the final two quarters.

He had 10 in the third quarter and five in the fourth, where the FiberXers outscored the Dyip 29 to 11.

With their win, as well as the Phoenix Fuel Masters’ loss also on Wednesday, Converge punched a ticket to the quarterfinals. They are joining the 7-1 Magnolia Hotshots, 6-2 San Miguel Beermen and 6-2 NLEX Road Warriors in the playoffs.

The FiberXers now have one last elimination round game. They will face San Miguel on June 11.