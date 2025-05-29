Casuga clinches JPGT Caliraya crown after clutch pars

CAVINTI, Laguna – Jacob Casuga staged a stunning frontside comeback, erasing a two-shot deficit over the final two holes to snatch a dramatic one-stroke victory in the boys’ 11-14 division of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Junior PGT Championship on Thursday.

A clutch birdie-bogey swing on No. 8 put Casuga in striking distance, and he sealed the win on a closing 75 as Vito Sarines stumbled down the stretch, holing out with a bogey for a 76 at the challenging Caliraya Springs Golf Club here.

Casuga’s closing three-over card gave him a 36-hole total of 152, one clear of Sarines, whose bid to follow up his Sherwood Hills victory fell short, as he settled for second at 153.

Ryuichi Tao carded a second consecutive 78 for a 156, edging Jose Luis Espinosa (79-156) for third place in the countback.

“My short game and putting saved me,” said Casuga, breaking a string of three straight bronze finishes in the Luzon series of the nationwide circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. “This win means everything because it proves I can keep getting better.”

Espinosa, who had tied Casuga and Sarines at the top after the first round, slipped with a 79 in the tournament that marked the fourth leg of the seven-stage Luzon series, which offers berths to the Elite Junior Finals later this year.

Casuga thanked his family and coach Dan Cruz, and drew inspiration from fellow Junior PGT standout Charles Serdenia. “Seeing Charles rise pushed me to work even harder,” he added.

It was arguably one of the most electrifying finishes in the three-year history of the ICTSI-backed circuit, as Casuga refused to fold and pulled off a gritty, come-from-behind victory with a clutch closing stretch.

If Vito’s heartbreak stung, sister Mona more than compensated, firing a sparkling two-under 70 to dominate the girls’ 11-14 division by nine shots. Her seven-birdie, six-bogey aggregate of 143 left Kendra Garingalao (78-74-152) and twin sister Lisa Sarines (77-79-156) at second and third places, respectively.

“My putting and second shots were on all week,” said Mona, 13, from Riviera. “I’m grateful — I proved to myself I can shoot under par after all the hard work.”

Winter Serapio completed a wire-to-wire win in the girls’ 7-10 class with a level-par 72 for 148, 15 clear of Tyra Garingalao. The eight-year-old overcame a bogey-double start by rattling off three birdies in six holes, later calling the victory “proof that practice pays off.”

Tyra Garingalao shot a 79 for 163, nipping Penelope Sy, who carded an 80 for a similar 163, in the countback for second.

In the boys’ 7-10 side, Zach Guico stamped his class for a third win in four legs. His second straight 73 for 146 was enough to hold off Asher Abad (72-149) despite a closing bogey.

“I just stay calm,” said Guico. “When I hit a bad shot I remind myself to recover.”

Kenzo Tan placed third with a 171 after a 90.

Chloe Rada surged into the solo lead in the girls’ 15–18 category, delivering a clutch finish to shoot a second-round 74 and seize a three-stroke advantage with a 36-hole total of 163.

Locked in a tense three-way tie down the stretch, the 16-year-old University of Asia and the Pacific student broke away with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17. Meanwhile, Levonne Talion, who came back from eight shots down to beat Rafa Anciano in a playoff at Eagle Ridge, bogeyed the 16th and signed for an 81, slipping to second at 166.

Anciano, winner of the Sherwood Hills and Splendido Taal legs, faltered late with bogeys on Nos, 15 and 18, stumbling with an 82 for third at 167.

Tiffany Bernardino also briefly held the lead during the round but unraveled with a costly triple bogey on 17, ending up with an 85 and a 169, six shots off the pace.

“Yesterday, I struggled early but managed to recover on the back nine – and I was able to carry that momentum into today,” said Rada, who trains at Forest Hills.

She also cited the changing weather as a factor.

“The first round was tough because of the rain, but today it was hot – still, manageable. I was able to play a bit better in those conditions,” said Rada.

Now on the verge of her first win in the premier division, Rada is determined to finish strong.

“I lost a lot of balls in the first round, so my focus tomorrow is to play cleaner and more consistent golf,” she said. “I want to make fewer mistakes and give myself a real chance to close this out.”

In the boys’ premier division, Patrick Tambalque kept a firm grip on the leaderboard despite cooling off with an even-par 72 after his blazing opening-round 66. His 36-hole aggregate of 138 still left him six shots clear of Zachary Villaroman.

Villaroman looked poised to make things interesting when he scorched the back nine in four-under-par 32. But three bogeys coming home on the outward nine stalled the charge and he settled for a 71 and a 144 total.

John Paul Agustin Jr. (73-76-149) and Kristoffer Nadales (75-76-151) slipped further off the pace, needing something spectacular in the final round to challenge.

“My irons weren’t as sharp today, that’s why I couldn’t finish under par,” said Tambalque, referring to the three bogeys that canceled out his birdies on Nos. 2, 4, and 12.

“When Zach got close, of course I felt the pressure – in golf, you never really know what’s going to happen. But I just stuck to my game plan: hit fairways, hit greens, and stay steady,” he added.

With one round left, the bespectacled Sherwood Hills champion isn’t putting a numerical target on the board.

“I’m not chasing a specific score,” he said. “I’ll keep the same game plan, stay patient, and play steady. Whatever the number, the goal is to finish on top.”

Crucial ranking points earned here move the frontrunners closer to slots in the Elite Junior Finals from September 30 to October 2 at The Country Club, where Luzon’s best will clash with Visayas-Mindanao qualifiers for national bragging rights.

Participants are required to compete in at least three tournaments, with the top four players from each division advancing to the national finals.