NCAA beach volleyball: Lady Knights notch 5th straight win to keep lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 4:42pm
MANILA, Philippines – Letran’s Gia Marcel Maquilang and Lara Mae Silva walloped San Sebastian’s Kat Santos and Juan May Gonzales, 21-8, 21-11, to nail their fifth win in a row that also kept them at the helm in NCAA Season 99 women’s beach volleyball in Subic Bay in Zambales.

It was also a result that continued to fuel the Lady Knights’ drive of a back-to-back crown and third title overall.

Maquilang and Silva though would have to overcome the fierce challenge put up by San Beda’s Angel Mae Habacon and Reyanna Cañete and University of Perpetual Help’s Mary Rhose Dapol and Krisha Cordero, who likewise stayed undefeated in five outings.

The Habacon-Cañete duo turned back the feisty pair of Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Cathrine Almazan and Christine Joy Cordial, 21-18, 17-21, 15-10, while the Dapol-Cordero tandem smothered St. Benilde’s Angelika Mondejar and Doreen Baguio, 21-15, 21-15.

UPHSD’s Louie Ramirez and Jefferson Marapoc survived CSB’s Leonard Van Jaboli and Arnel Christian Aguilar’s upset try with a 17-21, 21-19, 15-8 win, the former’s fourth straight after a 22-20, 18-21, 15-11 stunner to Jose Rizal University’s Windel Laurenciana and Matthew Miguel in last Wednesday’s opener.

Breathing down the Altas’ necks with 3-2 slates were Jaboli and Aguilar and Emilio Aguinaldo’s Bhim Lawrence Diones and Ervin Patrick Osabel, a 21-17, 21-17 victor over San Beda’s Aidjien Josh Rus and Mohammad Shaif Ali Tahiluddin.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LETRAN

NCAA
