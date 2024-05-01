^

Choco Mucho's elusive win over Creamline comes at crucial point

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 11:01am
Choco Mucho's Mars Alba (left).
MANILA, Philippines – Thirteenth time’s the charm.

“Finally” – that was the word uttered by Choco Mucho Flying Titans skipper Maddie Madayag after her team bagged the ever-elusive win over sister team Creamline Cool Smashers in the semis opener of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

After 13 tries, the Flying Titans were able to get their first victory in franchise history over the Cool Smashers in dramatic fashion, ending the drought with an extended fifth set win, which also placed them firmly in contention for a semis seat.

Then, it was pandemonium for Choco Mucho and half of PhilSports Arena clad in purple.

Madayag and teammates celebrated the win in front of more than 6,000 fans. And after the game, emotions overflowed for the pivotal breakthrough.

“Finally lang, yun lang talaga kasi ilang conferences na namin silang pinaghandaan pero parang short kami pa lagi. But finally, grabe yung pinagdaanan namin,” said Madayag. 

“Although pangit yung first two sets namin, at least nakabawi kami and yun nga sabi ni coach Dante [Alinsunurin], teamwork lang talaga and very grateful lang kami kay Lord,” she added.

The middle blocker put on a defensive showcase against the Cool Smashers, finishing with seven blocks and one attack for an eight-point output.

Madayag has been with the Flying Titans since the team was formed in 2019. But with new additions like reigning MVP Sisi Rondina, Mars Alba, and Honey Royse Tubino, Choco Mucho was able to get over the hump.

Alba and Tubino are playing their first conference with the Flying Titans. But even then, they understood the weight of the victory. For Alba in particular, it was also a personal win as she was also winless against the perennial powerhouse heading into the game.

“Sobrang saya ko po kasi kahit nung nasa F2 po ako, di pa po ako naka-isa sa Creamline eh. And thankful din ako kay Lord dahil gumana talaga lahat. Nagtulong-tulong,” said Alba. 

“Doon ko na-feel yung parang nag-ge-gel na talaga kami as in, yung mga latter part na ng fifth set, nag-gu-goosebumps ako. Sabi ko, atin na to, ate. Wag na natin to pakawalan,” she added.

Tubino, for her part, credited Alinsunurin as she was able to impact the team better in the reverse sweep after being shifted to open spiker in Set 3.

“Kine-credit ko yung win namin kay coach Dante sa pag-adjust niya kasi pagka-third set ginawa akong open tsaka sa mga teammates ko na walang sawang pag-intindi and mahabang pasensya talaga kaya nakuha namin itong panalo sa Creamline,” said the veteran. 

“Kasi ang hirap ‘tong Creamline na ‘to, ang hirap niyang i-beat pero sa tulong ng teammates [and] coaches, nag-isa kami kaya nanalo kami.” 

Still, it’s only one win in their three-game semifinals stint, and with the Petro Gazz Angels and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in their path, Alinsunirin underscored a continuous effort to improve and take things one game at a time.

“Yun naman talaga yung goal namin every time na ganitong sitwasyon. Kailangan namin trabahuin talaga bawat puntos, ginagawa namin sa court. Yun talaga yung nagiging sitwasyon, kung ano yung tinatrabaho namin talaga sa training, yun ang lumalabas,” said the tactician. 

“Importante lang talaga, gusto namin yung ginagawa namin araw-araw. Kung ano man yung adjustment pagdating sa game. Mas madali lang kami makakapag-adjust.”

The Flying Titans gear up next for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Thursday, May 2, still at the PhilSports Arena.

CHOCO MUCHO

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
