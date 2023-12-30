Abando suffers spine injury after scary fall in KBL game

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando is expected to miss some time in the basketball court after sustaining numerous injuries in a Korean Basketball League (KBL) game.

The high-flying Filipino import playing for the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters suffered the injury in an 85-81 loss against the Goyang Sono Skygunners on Thursday.

With less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Abando had a heated moment with Goyang's Kim Jin-yu, as the two exchanged words.

In the next possession, Abando's teammate Jeong Hyo-geun attempted a mid-range jumper. Abando then crashed the board as he tried to put the ball back.

The Filipino skied up for the putback attempt, but he had contact with Goyang import Chinanu Onuaku.

His back, then his head, hit the floor as he was unable to break the fall.

Abando reportedly sustained fractures on his third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, sprained wrist ligaments and a concussion, according to a report by South Korean media outlet Jumpball.

An unnamed team official was quoted by the media outlet, saying losing Abando to injury is "a huge loss."

"Abando is a member of our team and also a member of the Philippine national team. He has to protect his players. It makes no sense for him to injure his spine just from competing for a rebound," the official said as published by the outlet, which was then translated to English by Google.

The Filipino is expected to miss at least four weeks.

He is set to miss the KBL All-Star and some games of the East Asia Super League.

Another article by Jumpball said that the contact of Onuaku on Abando will be looked into, as well as the referees who called the game.