Lebron Lopez cleared to play for UP, Perasol confirms

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 1:35pm
Lebron Lopez cleared to play for UP, Perasol confirms
Lebron Lopez
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — UP athletic director Bo Perasol on Wednesday banished doubts on the eligibility of Fighting Maroons newcomer Francis “Lebron” Lopez for UAAP Season 86 .

Amid speculations due to his past contract with US-based professional team Overtime Elite, Perasol categorically said that the winger will indeed suit up for the UAAP Season 85 runners-up.

“Well, first and foremost, I’m just really happy for Francis, ‘no? I really think that he deserves to play in this country,” Perasol said during the pre-tournament press conference at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday. 

“And I think it will be Executive Director Rebo [Saguisag] who will explain how we came up with that but there was a unanimous decision about his playing year.”

As a rule, the UAAP doesn’t allow its athletes to play in professional leagues, even with the so-called “special guest license” from the Games and Amusement Board.

But Lopez wasn’t able to play for the Elite due to visa concerns, which raises a point of contention if he ever was a professional athlete at all.

Because of this, Lopez has a window to continue his career in collegiate hoops here in Manila.

Perasol, whose UP side targets a second UAAP championship in three seasons, is eager to give Lopez the chance to spread his wings with the Katipunan side.

“It’s all about giving him a chance to play. He’s young, he’s got the talent, so he needs to showcase whatever he has,” he said.

Lopez, a product of Ateneo high school, will be a huge boost for the Maroons, who are eyeing a return to the top of the men’s basketball chain. 

He joins holdovers like CJ Cansino, Terrence Fortea, JD Cagulangan and Harold Alarcon. 

“Syempre, we would always want to vie for the championship but you cannot predict whatever happens. Everyone has the tools to make it to the championship,” said Perasol.

UP opens its UAAP Season 86 campaign on Sunday, October 1, against Adamson.

BO PERASOL

FIGHTING MAROONS

FRANCIS LOPEZ

UAAP

UP
