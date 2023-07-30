^

Filipinas crash out of World Cup, fall to mighty Norway

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 5:04pm
The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (center) fights for the bal with Norway's forward Caroline Graham Hansen (No. 10) during the 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between Norway and the Philippines at Eden Park in Auckland on July 30, 2023.
Saeed Khan / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — There were no miracles in paradise anymore for the Philippine women’s national football team as they ended their bid in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a 6-0 loss to Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday.

Against a World No. 12 Norway side that finally seemed to wake up, the Filipinas conceded three goals in the first 30 minutes to effectively snuff out their hopes of a Last 16 appearance.

An otherwise optimistic start for the Filipinas was quickly dissipated by an opening goal from Sofia Roman Haug in just the sixth minute — the Norwegians’ first goal of the tournament.

She then followed it up with a similar goal in the 17th minute for her second of three in the match.

Caroline Graham Hansen, who had made comments about not being in the starting lineup for their match against New Zealand, then made a personal breakthrough with a screamer from outside the box to put Norway comfortably ahead.

The Filipinas’ woes continued early in the second half where a defensive effort by Alicia Barker unfortunately ended up in an own goal to further bury the Philippine booters.

The nightmare then turned for the worst as Guro Reiten was awarded a penalty after a Jaclyn Sawicki challenge was deemed a trip after VAR review.

Reiten then slotted it past Olivia McDaniel to push their lead to five at the 52nd minute.

Adding insult to injury, sub Sofia Harrison was sent off a little past the hour mark after incurring a red card on what the officials deemed “excessive force” on a challenge against Thea Bjelde.

The Filipinas thus played the rest of the match with only 10 women on the pitch.

Despite being a player down, the Filipinas were able to hold off the sizzling Norwegians as McDaniel provided key saves.

But Roman Haug could not be denied as she completed the hat-trick in added time to reach the final score.

Worth noting is that Roman Haug stepped in for injured striker Ada Hegerberg, who is out due to injury.

Despite their ouster in the group stage, the Filipinas wrap up a maiden appearance in the World Cup with nothing to be ashamed off as they finish with their first-ever goal and win, which came against co-hosts New Zealand.

Next up for the Filipinas will be the Asian Games next month where they are grouped with South Korea, Hong Kong and Myanmar in Group E.

Norway moves on to the next round along with Switzerland after a 0-0 draw against New Zealand in the other Group A match in Dunedin.

New Zealand is also eliminated — becoming the first World Cup host nation to exit in the group stage.

