UNTV Cup: Judiciary enters finals; Go, Angara anchor Senate

Games Sunday

(Paco Arena)

3 p.m. – NHA vs AFP

4:30 p.m. – PNP vs Judiciary (EFO)

MANILA, Philippines – Two-time champion Judiciary booked the first finals berth in the 9th UNTV Cup with an easy 76-61 victory over the PNP Responders while the NHA Home Masters kept their titles hopes alive Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

With PBA veteran Warren Ybañez creating the plays, the Judiciary Magis outscored the Responders, 26-17, in the second quarter to wrest control of the game which they protected to complete a two-game sweep of their semis series.

Ybanez scored only 8 points but had 12 assists for the game that benefited greatly Richard Litonjua and Chester Tolomia who finished with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

They will face the winner between the NHA Home Masters and AFP Cavaliers after the former forced a sudden death in their own semis series with a come-from-behind 75-73 win in Game 2.

Marvin Mercado led NHA’s escape act with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds while Alvin Vitug added 19 points.

Meantime, the Senate Sentinels, starring Senators Bong Go, Joel Villanueva and Sonny Angara, streaked to their third win with a 90-76 drubbing of the AFP Cavaliers.

Go led the onslaught with 24 points followed by Angara with 14 points and four assists while Villanueva added seven points, one steal and one assist.