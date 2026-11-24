Bacojo breaks through, rules AQ Prime International Open Chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines — For years, MJ Bacojo has trained with the more illustrious Grandmaster Daniel Quizon and International Master Michael Concio, Jr.

On Monday night, the 20-year-old Far Eastern University second-year psychology student came out from the shadows of his two childhood friends by delivering the best performance of his young and blossoming career after topping the AQ Prime International Open Chess Championship at the UP AIT building in Quezon City.

There, Bacojo scored seven points on six victories, one which came at the expense of top seed Macedonian GM Evgeny Romanov, and two draws, including one with second seed Indian GM Chakraborty Mayank, against a lone loss to his old nemesis Vietnamese GM Nguyen Duc Hoa.

It was his first international triumph after a pair of podium finishes last year in Sinacaban, Misamis Occidental where he sealed his IM title and Moscow, Russia where he nailed his first GM norm.

It was a big leap for Bacojo as he had achieved so many firsts in less than two years after being overshadowed by Quizon and Concio for years as part of Dasmarinas, Cavite’s strong chess program.

And now he goes for what every woodpusher has dreamed of — become a GM like his buddy Quizon.

“Lahat naman ng chess players ang dream maging Grandmaster,” said Bacojo.

Mayank, who trounced fellow Indian Sai Surapaneni Chidvilash in 34 moves of a Caro-Kann Defense, and Romanov, who drew with IM Pau Bersamina in 26 moves of a Four Knights duel, finished second and third, respectively, with 6.5 points each.

Concio ended up at No. 4 while Nguyen, Bersamina and Mongolian FIDE Master Ganbat Tenguundalai were Nos. 5, 6 and 7, respectively, with six points apiece.

IM Christian Gian Karlo Arca was No. 8, Jerish John Velarde No. 9 and Russian IM Miroslav Vlasenko was No. 10 each with 5.5 points.

Frayna, the country’s first and only WGM to date, was the best female finisher with five points.