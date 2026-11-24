10th Samahang Plaridel Golf tilt fires off

MANILA, Philippines — The 10th Samahang Plaridel Golf Championship presented by the Association of Philippine Journalists-Samahang Plaridel tees off Wednesday, November 25, at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City.

Department of Trade and Industry Sec. Maria Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Lt. Gen. Oscar Rabena (PAF, Ret.), and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Fritz Gaston will make the ceremonial tee-off starting at 6:30 a.m.

Samahang Plaridel Chairman Rolando Estabillo and President Evelyn Quiroz said the golf tournament, sponsored by Eighty Plus, San Miguel Corporation and Strong Group Athletics, is aimed at promoting friendship and camaraderie and helping raise funds for the association’s various activities.

Supporting the event are Philippine Sports Commission, PAGCOR, JD Legaspi Construction, Metro Pacific Investments, StarPay, IPM Construction and Development Corporation, Sen. Francis Escudero, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, Sec. Benhur Abalos ICTSI, PCSO, BPI, , PNOC, Go for Gold, Terp Asia Construction, Provincial Government of Laguna, SSS-GSIS Pensyonado Partylist, GCash, Meralco, DBP, Monde Nissin, Department of Tourism, Caltex, Page One, First Gen, Cherrylume, Jollibee Group, PBGen. Benigno L. Guzman of the Police Security and Protection Group, and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Hole-in-one prizes are Jetour X50 Sport, a Go-Kart Pro 2, and P100,000 from the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines.