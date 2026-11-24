Roll Running Series Manila returns for fifth edition

MANILA, Philippines — The capital city once again rolls out the red carpet for the fifth staging of the AIA Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by ASICS on November 29.

Race week is underway for more than 10,300 runners representing 50 countries for the milestone edition and the biggest so far, offering precious medals and more than 1,500 raffle prizes.

The people behind the event kicked off race week by gracing the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at Robinson’s Place Manila, led by Manila Vice Mayor Chi Atienza, and National Artist and musical genius Ryan Cayabyab.

Atienza graced the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, on behalf of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Also on hand were Manila Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts head Cristal Bagatsing, Sports Council chief Dale Evangelista, Birch Tree marketing manager Bea Martinez, Ines Preysler of ASICS, Mylene Mendoza of Evo City and Princess Galura of the organizing Sunrise Events Inc.

“AIA has proudly supported the AIA Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Manila because it reflects our belief that healthier lives are built one step, one choice and one community at a time,” said Katherine Wong, interim chief marketing officer of AIA Philippines.

Race kits were distributed during the event which also witnessed the opening of the AIA Health and Wellness Expo.

“This milestone edition brings together everything Filipinos love about the event, from running and music to family and shared experiences. As title sponsor, we are excited to welcome thousands of participants as they celebrate not only their finish lines, but also their commitment to living Healthier, Longer, Better Lives,” she added.

Five years since Rock ’n’ Roll Manila first brought together running and live entertainment in the heart of the city, the milestone edition reflects how far the event has grown.

This year, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) takes centerstage under the theme “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika” in collaboration with Cayabyab as it celebrates generations of Filipino music while highlighting some of Manila’s most recognizable landmarks.

The anniversary theme is reflected across the race experience, from commemorative medals inspired by Cayabyab’s compositions to music and entertainment throughout the course and at the finish-line celebration.

As title sponsor, AIA Philippines also returns with its commitment to inspire more Filipinos to move, embrace active lifestyles and pursue healthier lives. True to AIA’s purpose of helping Filipinos, the partnership makes the event an opportunity not only for competitive runners but also for families, friends and entire communities to share in the benefits of movement.

ASICS, the event’s presenting sponsor and 42KM category sponsor, continues to support runners throughout the journey to race day, bringing its Sound Mind, Sound Body philosophy into the running community and the fifth-edition experience.

The 21KM is supported by Birch Tree Adult Boost with Whey Protein, while EVO CITY by Ayala Land Estates takes on the 5KM

“We're excited to fuel the spirit of the 21KM runners at Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Manila and celebrate everyone who continues to challenge themselves to go further," said Bea Ballesca-Martinez, marketing manager of Century Pacific Food, Inc.

“It reflects our vision for our master-planned estate in Kawit, Cavite, connecting people, open spaces, and active lifestyles,” said John R. Estacio, senior project development head.

Beyond the run itself, race day will feature an extensive entertainment program designed to keep the Rock ’n’ Roll atmosphere going from start to finish. OPM performances, on-course entertainment and festival activations will turn Manila into a moving celebration of Filipino music.

The festivities will culminate in a headline performance by acclaimed Filipino band Ben&Ben, Julie Anne San Jose, Gracenote & Reujen Lista & the Trinidad.

For participants, race week is about more than preparing their race kits and finalizing their race plans. It marks the beginning of a milestone celebration built around five years of miles, music, medals, memories and Manila.

The event is further supported by official partners Amlan, GU, Ion+, 2GO, Sportograf and Century Super Bowl Rice Meal, together with McDonald’s, Sparkle GMA Artist Center, Santé, Manila Bulletin, Tempo and a wide roster of loot bag and marketing partners including Birch Tree Adult Boost, Cobra Rise Energy Drink, Cocopan, Enervon Fizz, Fitbar, 555 Sardines, IKYK, Key Coffee, Kwento, Ligo, Listerine, Milcu, Mueller Sports Medicine, Pick Up Coffee, Rebisco, Regent, Skin Manila, SkyFlakes, Sunkist Zero Sugar and Unilab. (Pool story)