Eala steps up as 'National Youth Sports Ambassador' at home

MANILA, Philippines — Coming home as the World No. 15 is just the beginning of a bigger, nobler mission for Alex Eala.

In front of an “Alex! Alex! Alex!” cheering crowd led by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Pasig Central Elementary School, the Filipina tennis pride on Tuesday has been named the “National Youth Sports Ambassador” by the Department of Education to signal a responsibility larger than life beyond the bright tennis courts abroad.

Milo Philippines, which formally welcomed Eala as part of its “champions” family, including weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and pole vaulter EJ Obiena, also awarded her the “Gawad Sulo ng Simula at Tagumpay” for paving a new path for Philippine tennis and for her continued role in inspiring and mentoring young athletes to succeed in sports and in life.

The new recognitions for the 21-year-old Filipina pride will be part of the grassroots development programs of both DepEd and Milo, including scholarships for students in the Milo Sport tennis clinics.

No less than President Marcos and DepEd Sec. Sonny Angara, who both traded shots with Eala in a fun exhibition game including with Pasig students, led the homecoming with Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr., Rep. Roman Romulo, Nestle Philippines chairman and CEO Mauricio Alarcon, Milo Senior Vice President Veronica Cruz and Milo Sports head Carlo Sampan.

“It’s a full circle for me. I really admire what Milo has done for generations. They have built these platforms and pathways for kids to take the first couple of steps, find their way, find out who they are, and find the love and passion for sports,” said Eala who also unveiled her official Milo pack with her photo and “tennis” sport in the same event like the sport drink packs of Diaz and Obiena among its many brand ambassadors and world champions.

“It's incredibly mind-blowing. And one of the things why events like this specifically are so special. One of the things that makes my whole journey, especially this year, so emotional, is the moments when I look back.”

Unknown to some, Eala started playing tennis in Pasig with her brother Miko and grandfather. At only six years old, Eala also won her first trophy here, coincidentally, in a Milo Sports tournament, by teaming up with Miko in 10-and-under doubles event.

Now, she comes home not only as the world No. 15 as the highest peak for Philippine and Southeast Asian tennis ever but also with a boatload of firsts highlighted by becoming the first Filipina WTA tennis champion after ruling the WTA500 in Washington last August.

“Si Alex ang isa sa napakagandang halimbawa sa mga kabataan. It’s always a joy to welcome you home and to see you and congratulate you for what you have done and great achievements. We are all so proud,” said President Marcos, who first conferred a Presidential Citation to Eala last July after her iconic Wimbledon run marked by unseating reigning champion Iga Swiatek of Poland that made headlines around the world.

“We are not only proud of you. You remind Filipinos to be proud to be Pinoy just like Hidilyn and EJ. You make us proud to be Filipinos.”

But Eala is not done yet, embracing her new role not only for herself but for the next Eala, Diaz and Obiena of this sports-crazed nation.

“You realize how far you've come. And every time I come back home, the experience changes. And I'm able to experience my home in a different light,” said Eala, who also had a brief homecoming last year after Wimbledon before a bigger one this year after ending the season inside the world’s Top 20.

“So, to see just the growth of my sport, and the growth of how much people are interested in it, and how much people have shown this passion for tennis, is one of the things that makes it sentimental.

Eala’s homecoming will continue on a bigger magnitude on December 8 for the “Alex Eala Live: Game. Set. Celebrate” at the Philippine Arena, the world’s biggest indoor arena with a 55,000 seating capacity, in Bocaue, Bulacan.

There, she will play top Indonesian player Janice Tjen (WTA No. 60) with fellow champion athletes Caloy Yulo and Manny Pacquiao alongside alongside celebrities Anne Curtis, Piolo Pascual, Andrea Brillantes, Donny Pangilinan and Julia Barreto serving as guests.

In the middle of that is her continuous recovery from a minor knee injury she sustained in Hong Kong Open finals last month before returning in the 2027 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand from January 4-10, as her warm-up for the Australian Open.