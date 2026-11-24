Popov gets second win in ITF J30 Manila netfest

MANILA, Philippines — Top seed Milan Popov secured his second victory in Group A of the ITF J30 Manila Championships after prevailing over local wild card Felizardo Lota III, 6-1, 7-5, at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Tuesday.

Krelz Jan Gecosala of North Cotabato also beat Indian qualifier Sidhant Choudhary, 6-4, 6-3, for a 2-0 card in the same group where the player with the highest point advances to the quarterfinals.

In Group B, second seed Korean Myeongdo Jang conquered Malaysian qualifier Jacob Wong, 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-2, while local Lucas Sebastian Go won over compatriot Francisco de Juan III, 7-6(3), 6-2, in Group D.

In the girls division, locals Jana Jelena Nicole Diaz and Maristella Torrecampo have similar 2-0 records in Group A.

The top-ranked Diaz beat Indonesian Callista Rosiana, 6-2, 6-1, while Torrecampo downed Japanese qualifier Mei Uchida, 6-3, 6-2.

Other winners were No. 2 Korean Ha-an Park over local qualifier Ma. Caroliean Fiel, 6-2, 6-4, and local qualifier Francine Wong over Hong Kong's Yuman Wu, 6-2, 3-6, 11-9, in Group B. (Pool story)