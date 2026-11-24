Philippine Islands Basketball Open to field 12 teams in maiden season

MANILA, Philippines — A P10-million prize pool is at stake in the maiden staging of the Philippine Islands Basketball Open (PIBO) set in January of 2027 at the Camaya Coast beach resort in Mariveles, Bataan.

A total of 12 teams are expected to see action in the inaugural meet that will run for over three months.

Tournament Director and Head of Operations coach Renaldo Baena said several teams from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and Panalay tournaments have already committed to play in the meet where, the champion club will bring home the top prize money of P5 million.

Additionally, the event will be held in just one venue at the newly built indoor basketball court of the Camaya Coast Events Center owned by Goody Ilagan.

“So sabay ang basketball at bakasyon,” said Baena in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the activity center of Robinsons Place Manila.

“We’re actually offering a different perspective as teams will virtually going to play basketball in paradise,” added Deputy Tournament Director Peter Regalado, who also joined Baena and Deputy Technical Head Wilson Ang in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

All three vouched that the tournament is going to be competitive but at the same time relaxing, given the scenic view of Camaya Coast.

Of the 12 teams during the qualification, eight will advance to the next round and are already assured of P250,000 each.

During the quarterfinals, all eight teams are going to play a single round robin, with the top four qualifying in the best-of-three semifinals.

The finals will also be a best-of-three series slated in March.

Runner up is set to receive P2 million, while third and fourth placers get P750,000 and P250,000, respectively.

“We’re going to add value to Philippine basketball,” Regalado added. (PSA pool story)