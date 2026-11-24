Archers nail PGFlex Invitational cagefest semis berth

Agjanti Miller emerged as the most outstanding performer for La Salle with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 40 minutes of action.

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle secured a semis playoff in the PGFlex Invitational 2026 Quintana Cup with a 102-94 come-from-behind win over Diliman College on Monday, November 23, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

With Agjanti Miller and Guillian Quines at the firing end, the Green Archers rallied from a 44-53 halftime deficit by outscoring the Blue Dragons in the third before delivering the telling blow in the fourth to finally seize the lead and prevail for a 4-2 mark.

However, La Salle must beat University of the Philippines on Thursday, November 26, to formalize its entry into the next round of the preseason tournament that had lured eight schools, including Team B squads from UAAP and NCAA.

In the other game, former UCAL champion Olivarez College kept its own semis bid alive by downing Manila Central University, 82-76, to hike its record to 3-2.

Despite the loss, MCU remained in the semis hunt, but Diliman virtually kissed its Final Four bid goodbye as it dropped to 2-4.

Reigning UCAL champion Centro Escolar University has already clinched the first semis berth on account of a perfect 5-0 record.

The exciting Miller emerged as the most outstanding performer for La Salle with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 40 minutes of action. He was ably supported by Quines and Joaquin Ludovice, who chipped in 25 and 18 points, respectively.

The three, along with Sham Sharma, are being groomed to join La Salle’s regular team, which is seeing action in the UAAP.

West African Solomon Kone led Diliman with 28 points as he once again imposed his will inside the paint.

Six Olivarez College players tallied nine points or more, with Ethan Paul de Mesa leading the way with 13 points, while Jovel Baliling, John Patrick Panelo, and Lorenzo Dimayuga posted 12 points each. (Pool story)