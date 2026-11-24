Execution still key as Cone puts together one of strongest Gilas teams 'on paper'

MANILA, Philippines -- If you were to ask Coach Tim Cone, the Gilas Pilipinas lineup that will be competing in the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers is “one of the most powerful teams” they have put together.

But Cone stressed that “on paper” does not mean that it will translate on the court.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference on Thursday, the veteran coach stressed that while the team has a lot of weapons, it will still boil down to how they execute on the floor.

“I think it's one of the most powerful teams we have put together, at least for this window since I've been the coach. But that doesn't guarantee us anything. It's really about how we come together,” he told reporters.

“It’s about how we play together and what kind of chemistry we develop, and the mindset and all those things that go into making a great team,” he added.

Shoring the frontline for the Philippines this window are 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto, 6-foot-10 Bennie Boatwright, 6-foot-10 AJ Edu, 6-foot-10 Quentin Millora-Brown, 6-foot-8 Mike Phillips and 6-foot-7 Troy Rosario.

“It's not just about size or talent. But we have that great floor. And we expect we have a really high ceiling if we can get everybody together. So we think there's great potential. But right now, it's just potential,” Cone said.

“And we gotta see what happens on the floor. And hopefully that develops in practice.”

Boatwright, who is taking over from Justin Brownlee as the national team’s naturalized player, will be making his debut in the Philippines jersey this window.

Cone saw a glimpse of what Boatwright can bring in a tuneup game with the KL Hornbills Basketball Team in Malaysia, which the Philippines won.

“We kind of look at it on paper and try to see where the pieces fit and who's going to fit with whom. You don't really know what happens on paper. It doesn't necessarily translate to the floor. But that's why you have practice and you work with guys on the floor,” he said.

“We have the versatility to go big. We have the versatility to play a little smaller. But we'll probably end up playing somewhere in between. We don't want to be too big and cumbersome. We don't want to be too small and shut out our bigs because our talent is really through our bigs. So, you know, we're trying to find the right mix and match and we'll probably continue to do it right through the game,” he added.

But the good thing about the current lineup is you can never have too many weapons.

“The beauty of it all is that we have a lot of weapons. And like I said, we can mix and match the weapons depending on what's going on in basketball games. But hopefully, like I said, we figure that out even before we get into basketball games and that keeps everything a little bit smoother.”

Gilas will be taking on Syria on Friday evening, before taking on Iran two days later. Both games will be played in Malaysia.

The Philippines is currently holding a 4-4 win-loss record in Group E play.

Gilas would need to win both games in the upcoming window to go within striking distance from the coveted top three spots of the group.

Only the top three teams of both Groups E and F, as well as the fourth-best team, will qualify to the World Cup in Qatar next year.