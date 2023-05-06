NLEX terminates JR Quinahan's contract over 'ligang labas' stint

MANILA, Philippines — The NLEX Road Warriors have terminated the remainder of the contract of JR Quinahan, the team announced Saturday.

Quinahan was among a bevy of PBA players who were recently sanctioned by the league after playing in unsanctioned games, or "ligang labas".

This was the same reason cited by the team in terminating Quinahan's contract.

"Following a thorough investigation, it was found that Quinahan had committed several infractions of his Uniform Players Contract, including, among others, playing in unsanctioned games wihtout seeking clearance from NLEX management, and the Philippine Basketball Association," read the statement.

Quinahan thus became a free agent and may now be signed by any other PBA team.

"[The] NLEX Road Warriors thank Quinahan for his services to the team and wish him luck in his future endeavors," they said.

Quinahan, 38, has been tenured by the Road Warriors since 2017.

The 6-foot-6 bruiser is a two-time PBA champion and has played for seven PBA teams since beginning his career in 2007.