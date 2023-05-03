Jalalon, 9 other PBA players fined for 'Ligang Labas' stints

MANILA, Philippines — Jio Jalalon and nine other PBA players received penalties for having unsanctioned "ligang labas" participation.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial announced the fines on Thursday, with Magnolia's Jalalon drawing the stiffest penalty of Php100,000, since this is already his second offense.

Rain or Shine's Beau Belga and NLEX's JR Quinahan, who were with Jalalon in a fight-marred game in Cebu, were fined Php50,000 each and an additional Php 20,000 apiece for their involvement in the altercation.

It can be recalled that Belga and teammate Rey Nabatac were already earlier sanctioned separately by the Elasto Painters.

Rain or Shine's Nambatac and Jhonard Clarito, San Miguel Beer's Vic Manuel and Allyn Bulanadi, Converge's Barkley Ebona and Alec Stockton, and NorthPort's Arwind Santos were also each assessed with a Php50,000 fine.

The penalties were handed down after Marcial met with the players.

All but Nambatac and Santos, who excused themselves due to prior family obligations, were present at the meeting at the PBA office in Libis, Quezon City. But the two had already talked with the commissioner by phone.

The basketball executive reminded the players of their responsibilities to their mother ballclubs, and that repeat offenders will be given stiffer penalties.