Gilas 3x3 squad falls short vs Iran in Asia Cup opener

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas men's 3x3 team ran out of steam and absorbed a 14-11 loss against wildcard squad Iran in a rough start to its FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup campaign Friday in Singapore.

The fourth-seeded Nationals took control from the get-go and even built an 11-7 lead inside the last two minutes only to get blanked the rest of the way for a flat 0-1 slate in Pool D preliminary action.

Gilas will shoot for a much-needed win against No. 5 Qatar tonight with hopes of gaining a favorable margin as only the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout quarterfinals.

Brandon Bates and Almond Vosotros led Gilas with five and four markers, respectively. Jorey Napoles had two points and eight boards.

Gilas, under the watch of coach Lester del Rosario, broke free from 4-all deadlock with 7-3 rally capped by Vosotros’ deuce to erect what seemed a comfortable 11-7 upperhand with only 1:28 to go.

But the No. 12 Iran, which swept Pool D of the qualifying draw to advance in the main competition, would save its best for last by scoring the last seven points as time expired.

Piter Girgoorian paced Iran with seven points and 11 boards.

Gilas came from the same route as Iran's path last year, working its way up from the qualifiers before impressing in the group stage until a stunning upset of No. 1 Mongolia behind Vosotros’ game-winner in the quarterfinals to make it to the Final Four.

The Philippines then would fall short against New Zealand in the semis and China in the bronze medal match but still overachieved with its highest finish in the continental 3x3 tilt.

Meanwhile, the Gilas women's team of Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Khate Castillo and Clare Castro open its campaign Saturday in Pool A against top-ranked China and No. 7 Iran at 2:50 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., respectively.

The wards of coach Pat Aquino are hoping for a deeper run this time after an early exit last year in the qualifiers.