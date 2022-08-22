Sunrise Sprint braces for dash to the finish

MANILA, Philippines – Sprint triathlon, one of the most popular types of endurance competitions, levels up as it shares center stage with the main event in Penong’s 5150 Davao unfolding September 4 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

The Sunrise Sprint or S2 features the 750m open-water swim, 20km bike and 5km run, the length of which is a perfect entry-level distance for athletes making a comeback in the ever-growing sport or those looking to practice and build up to reach IRONMAN level. It is also ideal for competitors who are new to the sport because it requires less training and experience.

The organizing IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. expects another spirited battle for top honors in the sub-category to the centerpiece 5150 triathlon on an Olympic-style setup from the Banana beach to the Hijo Resorts the way it was when the S2 marked its return to the triathlon scene in Bohol last July after a long hiatus due to pandemic.

The sponsoring Go for Gold is also confident of another successful S2 event held as part of the company’s commitment to promote nation-building through sports development and create ways to encourage young individuals to pursue excellence through physical literacy.

Registration is ongoing until race week. For details, log on to penong’s.5150philippines.com or follow us on social media accounts: Penongs5150Davao with Hashtags (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter): #Penongs5150 and #5150Davao.

Early Sunrise Sprint bidders are youthful Edsel Belican Jr., Christopher Te of Trivengers and Tandag Tri Team’s Lawrence Uy, Ricaredo Gonzales of Team Surcyc, John Allan Honungan, Steve Lagapa, Arjay Machete of Southplus Triathlon, Florante Madali of Team Blanko and Karlo Mollejon of Haguros.

Aminah Dimaporo, Triad’s Karina Gelito and Micaela Jayme, Manuella Lamorena of Tri-Generals, Kristine Macalisang of Trizur Kame and Hope Therese Santamarina, on the other, banner the cast in the distaff side of the event sponsored by Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill, Powerball/Go for Gold, Davao del Norte, Hijo Resorts Davao and Tagum City.

Meanwhile, the 5150 Davao triathlon also continues to draw in participants, including foreign entries from at least 10 countries, guaranteeing another fierce chase for top honors in various age categories, including the overall championship, over the 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run race course.

Other titles to be disputed in the event, backed by Lightwater, Finis, Rudy Project Sante (Barley), Manila Bulletin and Tempo as supporters, are the all-male and all-female relay and mixed relay.