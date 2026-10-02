Saso signals long-awaited return to form, fires 69 to trail by 4

Yuka Saso of Japan plays a shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Lotte Championship at the Hoakalei Country Club on October 01, 2026 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso finally showed the kind of spark she had been searching for, opening the Lotte Championship with a three-under 69 and a share of 22nd place after a strong first-round showing at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii on Thursday (Friday.

More importantly, Saso displayed the resilience and confidence that had been missing during a difficult stretch, making three birdies in her first four holes of the back nine before overcoming a pair of bogeys at the turn to finish strongly.

The ICTSI-backed two-time US Women’s Open champion opened her round with a birdie at No. 10, added another at No. 12 and then birdied No. 13 to quickly move into contention. She gave two strokes back with bogeys at Nos. 17 and 18, but refused to let the setback derail her momentum.

Saso regrouped on the front nine, answering with birdies at Nos. 3 and 5 to close with a 34-35 card and emerge among the early contenders.

The 69 marked an encouraging step forward for Saso, who has been patiently seeking a return to the form that has made her one of the leading names in women’s golf. She endured three consecutive missed cuts in September before finally breaking the spell last week with a tied-34th finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

While that result was hardly spectacular, it provided a much-needed sign of progress. Thursday’s performance offered a more convincing indication that Saso’s long-awaited return to form may finally be gathering momentum.

She remained four strokes behind early leader A Lim Kim, but the manner in which Saso responded to her mistakes — and regained her rhythm down the stretch — could prove just as significant as her position on the leaderboard.

Kim, meanwhile, seized control with a flawless 65, carding seven birdies without a bogey to take a one-stroke lead.

Compatriot Ina Yoon also opened with a bogey-free seven-under start on No. 10, but a bogey on the sixth and pars thereafter left her with a 66 and sole possession of second place.

Jeeno Thitikul, Polly Mack and Michelle Zhang shared third at 67, while another slew of players posted 68s, setting up a tightly packed leaderboard heading into the second round.

For Saso, however, the biggest takeaway from Thursday was not simply her position in the standings. After weeks of frustration, she finally produced a round that showed the confidence, shot-making and resilience that have long been associated with her game.

With three more rounds to play, Saso will look to build on that encouraging start and turn a welcome return to form into a serious bid for her first LPGA title in two years.