^

Sports

Saso signals long-awaited return to form, fires 69 to trail by 4

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 12:23pm
Saso signals long-awaited return to form, fires 69 to trail by 4
Yuka Saso of Japan plays a shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Lotte Championship at the Hoakalei Country Club on October 01, 2026 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Christian Petersen / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso finally showed the kind of spark she had been searching for, opening the Lotte Championship with a three-under 69 and a share of 22nd place after a strong first-round showing at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii on Thursday (Friday.

More importantly, Saso displayed the resilience and confidence that had been missing during a difficult stretch, making three birdies in her first four holes of the back nine before overcoming a pair of bogeys at the turn to finish strongly.

The ICTSI-backed two-time US Women’s Open champion opened her round with a birdie at No. 10, added another at No. 12 and then birdied No. 13 to quickly move into contention. She gave two strokes back with bogeys at Nos. 17 and 18, but refused to let the setback derail her momentum.

Saso regrouped on the front nine, answering with birdies at Nos. 3 and 5 to close with a 34-35 card and emerge among the early contenders.

The 69 marked an encouraging step forward for Saso, who has been patiently seeking a return to the form that has made her one of the leading names in women’s golf. She endured three consecutive missed cuts in September before finally breaking the spell last week with a tied-34th finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

While that result was hardly spectacular, it provided a much-needed sign of progress. Thursday’s performance offered a more convincing indication that Saso’s long-awaited return to form may finally be gathering momentum.

She remained four strokes behind early leader A Lim Kim, but the manner in which Saso responded to her mistakes — and regained her rhythm down the stretch — could prove just as significant as her position on the leaderboard.

Kim, meanwhile, seized control with a flawless 65, carding seven birdies without a bogey to take a one-stroke lead.

Compatriot Ina Yoon also opened with a bogey-free seven-under start on No. 10, but a bogey on the sixth and pars thereafter left her with a 66 and sole possession of second place.

Jeeno Thitikul, Polly Mack and Michelle Zhang shared third at 67, while another slew of players posted 68s, setting up a tightly packed leaderboard heading into the second round.

For Saso, however, the biggest takeaway from Thursday was not simply her position in the standings. After weeks of frustration, she finally produced a round that showed the confidence, shot-making and resilience that have long been associated with her game.

With three more rounds to play, Saso will look to build on that encouraging start and turn a welcome return to form into a serious bid for her first LPGA title in two years.

GOLF

LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP

YUKA SASO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala settles for Asiad bronze &ndash; again

Eala settles for Asiad bronze – again

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
On a scorching Thursday afternoon in Japan, a shot at a shining double glory turned into a mere repeat bronze for the nation’s...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam topples world cham

Paalam topples world cham

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Carlo Paalam remains the last man standing for the Philippine boxing team here – no blinking, no quitting, no fare...
Sports
fbtw
WTA reduces 2027 schedule for world's top 50

WTA reduces 2027 schedule for world's top 50

5 hours ago
The WTA announced that it has reduced the number of tournaments that top-ranked players are required to play in 2027.
Sports
fbtw
Wemby: 'Very sad' to see players endorse betting firms

Wemby: 'Very sad' to see players endorse betting firms

6 hours ago
 Victor Wembanyama said he won't be joining the raft of superstars endorsing sports betting outfits, calling it "very...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo's Portugal future in doubt after walkout

Ronaldo's Portugal future in doubt after walkout

6 hours ago
The international future of Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hung in the balance after the 41-year-old walked out on the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino judokas go home empty-handed in Asian Games

Filipino judokas go home empty-handed in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
 End of the road for Filipino judokas in the Asian Games. 
Sports
fbtw
Guce, Ardina stay in early hunt in Epson Tour championship

Guce, Ardina stay in early hunt in Epson Tour championship

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Clariss Guce used a scorching backnine start to fire a three-under 68, while Dottie Ardina opened with a 69 as both Filipina...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos closes with flourish, ties for 12th in ADT Egypt Series

Ramos closes with flourish, ties for 12th in ADT Egypt Series

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Sean Ramos checked off another solid finish in his bid to reclaim his Asian Tour card, closing with back-to-back birdies for...
Sports
fbtw
Norway star Haaland sues airline over ponytail image

Norway star Haaland sues airline over ponytail image

4 hours ago
The airline confirmed it had received a writ "which we find hard to understand."
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with