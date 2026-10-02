Napolis nabs Asiad jiu-jitsu bronze

MANILA, Philippines -- Kaila Napolis finished with a bronze medal in the women’s -52 kilogram jiu-jitsu competition after edging Mongolia’s Tsagaanbileg Altangerel.

Napolis had to go through the repechage round to barge into the bronze medal match, where she grinded her way to the podium.

Both jiu-jitsu practitioners could not gain significant edge through the first minutes of their match.

With Napolis on her back, Altangerel failed to capitalize, as they sprawled on the mat.

And with 30 seconds remaining, it was more of the same.

Napolis then turned things around with a bridge, gaining the upper hand with 10 seconds to go as the mat referee gave the Filipina two points, good enough for the win.

Napolis fell against Mongolia’s Mongoljin Ganbaatar in the quarterfinal round, which relegated her to the repechages.

There, the Filipina defeated Singapore’s Rivas Sofia Anabel to barge into the bronze medal match.

Napolis’ bronze came a few hours after Asian Games gold medalist Annie Ramirez absorbed a stunning defeat in the Round of 16.

Ramirez fell against Thailand’s Nuchanat Singchalad, who won by advantage.

The two were kept in a deadlock, before Singchalad was awarded an advantage with 45 seconds remaining.

As the Filipina tried to get back on track, the Thai received another advantage as time winded down.

The Philippines now has four gold medals, six silver medals and 16 bronze medals. It country won a gold medal earlier in the day, thanks to taekwondo jin Jeus Yape.

Also on Friday, a silver medal was delivered by boxer Carlo Paalam, while another bronze was bagged by Khy Progella and Sofiah Pagara in beach volleyball.