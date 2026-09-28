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Drivers, transport operators begin 3-day strike over fuel price hikes

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 28, 2026 | 12:25pm
Drivers, transport operators begin 3-day strike over fuel price hikes
Passengers wait for a jeepney ride in Philcoa in Quezon City amid transport strike by Manibela on Sept. 28, 2026.
MANIBELA / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Transport group MANIBELA began a three-day transport strike on Monday, September 28, to protest rising fuel prices.

Around 6 a.m., jeepney drivers, operators and other protesters gathered along University Avenue in Quezon City before proceeding to Philcoa for a demonstration. The group said the strike will run through September 30.

MANIBELA chairperson Mar Valbuena said around 20,000 to 25,000 jeepney drivers from different routes in Metro Manila are expected to participate in the strike.

In a Facebook post, MANIBELA shared images it said showed passengers stranded due to a lack of available jeepneys.

"Pare-pareho pong hindi natin deserve ang ganitong sitwasyon lalo na at sobrang laki ng buwis ang kinukuha sa atin para nakawin lang ng iilan," the group said.

("None of us deserve this situation, especially when so much is taken from us in taxes only to be stolen by a few.")

"Pasensya na po kayo, mabigat pa rin ang presyo ng langis," it added.

("We apologize. Fuel prices remain heavy.")

During the demonstration, Valbuena confronted a person aboard a vehicle bearing a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) sticker, accusing the person of taking photographs of the license plates of jeepneys participating in the strike.

The LTFRB had earlier warned operators that they could face sanctions if they fail to provide service as required under their franchises during the transport strikes. Acting LTFRB Chairperson Greg Pua Jr. said operators may first be issued a show-cause order and fined at least P5,000 for a first offense.

Pua said succeeding violations may lead to suspension and eventual cancellation of a franchise. The LTFRB has stressed that penalties would depend on evidence showing that an operator failed to provide the required service.

Meanwhile, transport group PISTON is set to begin its own nationwide strike on September 29 and 30, also in protest of rising fuel prices.

PISTON President Mody Floranda has estimated that 70,000 to 100,000 drivers and operators could participate.

FUEL PRICES

JEEPNEY

LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD

LTFRB

MANIBELA

PHILCOA

QUEZON CITY

TRANSPORT STRIKE
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