Maharlika Pilipinas Pickleball Tour gains key backing for maiden season

Maharlika Pilipinas Pickleball Tour CEO Joe Ramos, Commissioner Mark Espinosa and Skechers Philippines Country Manager Suzette Pasustento lead the partnership launch of the Skechers as the official footwear for the inaugural tournament of the MPPT, made up of 12 pioneering teams, starting this weekend in Pampanga.

MANILA, Philippines -- The nation’s fastest growing sport, continues to gain ground in terms of necessary industry backing as the Maharlika Pilipinas Pickleball Tour (MPPT) seals a partnership with Skechers for its highly anticipated inaugural Invitational Season this weekend in Pampanga.

Skechers will serve as the official footwear of the league and all of its 12 pioneering teams when the action gets going Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4, at the PCPH Courts in Angeles City.

The renowned global brand also served as the official sneakers of Team Philippines in the historic Pickleball World Cup earlier this month in Vietnam.

Team PH finished 11th place out of 66 countries, bringing home four silver and two bronze medals.

And it’s about time to level-up the support at home for grassroots development with MPPT backing the country’s first-ever professional tour, made up of amateur, pros, homegrown bets and aspirants.

“It’s a great pleasure for MPPT to welcome and celebrate our partnership with Skechers. For us, this partnership is more than just a collaboration between two brands. It’s about sharing the same passion for sports, supporting our athletes and helping grow pickleball in the Philippines,” said MPPT Commissioner Mark during the partnership launch Wednesday, September 30, at The Velaris Residences Show Gallery in Bridgetowne, Quezon City.

“We are truly grateful to Skechers for believing in MPPT and in the future of Philippine pickleball. We look forward to a strong, meaningful partnership and to many more milestones with each other.”

Aside from the MPPT and its teams, Skechers also pledged full backing to the Philippine Pickleball Federation in a joint bid to grow one of the hottest sports not only in the country today but in the whole world.

Part of it is creating the world’s first-ever pickleball performance shoe.

“For us at Skechers, this partnership is rooted in a shared purpose that pickleball deserves world-class support and that together we can make that a reality,” said Skechers Country Manager Suzette Pasustento.

“Skechers is the first major global footwear brand to develop a dedicated performance shoe for the pickleball sport so that exemplifies how huge and significant this sport is, not just in the Philippines, but all over the world.”

Skechers became the latest partner of MPPT, led by founder Manny Pacquiao and CEO Joe Ramos, after also inking a broadcasting deal with Solar Sports last week for the weekend airing of all its games.

The MPPT will start with 12 teams, made up of 8-10 players including a requirement of two homegrown bets, for the Invitationals before an expected participation of 16 to 24 teams in Season 1 in March 2027.

The Rizal Illustrados, led by former national tennister Bambi Zoleta, along with the Pampanga Chiefs, Bacoor Strikers, Muntinlupa Smashers, Pampanga Chiefs, Batangas Bangers, Alfonso Siklab, Bangued Miki, GenSan Punchers, Paranaque Titans, Camarines Norte Golden Hawks and Abra River Paddlers make up the the inaugural invitationals set until December.

In Group A are Camarines Norte, GenSan, Bacoor, Abra, Batangas and Bangued while Rizal spearheads Group B with Pampanga, Muntinlupa, Tacloban, Parañaque and Alfonso.

After Pampanga, the next hosts will be Tagaytay, Abra and Bacoor with the fifth leg for the national finals still to be announced, although it’s likely to be at a bigger venue in Metro Manila.

Teams will slug it out in men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles in a single-round robin format during Saturdays with the top 8 teams figuring in the playoffs during Sundays of each leg.

In case of a tie based on the point ranking system, a singles match between the teams’ best players will be in play.

A whopping prize pool of P1 million is up for grabs in each leg with an expected bigger purse in the national finals, where the Top 8 teams will battle it out in the national finals.

The new pro league, licensed by the Games and Amusements Board, is open to all Filpinos at least 18 years of age. Consent or waiver will be required for minors, if teams opt to field younger bets.