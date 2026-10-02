Paalam finishes with Asiad silver after split-decision loss to home bet

Japan's Rui Yamaguchi (blue) competes against Philippines' Carlo Paalam in the men's 55kg gold medal boxing bout during the 2026 Asian Games at Nishio Gymnasium in Nishio on October 2, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Carlo Paalam had to settle for the silver medal in the Asian Games, falling against Japan’s Rui Yamaguchi in the men’s 55 kilogram final Friday at the Nishio Gymnasium.

Paalam bowed to the hometown bet via split decision.

Three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Yamaguchi, while the other two had it 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of the Filipino.

The two boxers started off patiently, measuring each other out.

The fireworks came in the final minute of the first, but ultimately, Yamaguchi’s sharp returns gave him the nod of the bulk of the judges.

Come the second round, Paalam tried to pick up the pace, landing clean shots to the body and a picture-perfect right overhand, while Yamaguchi continued to defend well and land counters.

In the third round, the Filipino tried to go for broke, hunting his opponent’s head and upping the ante, while the hometown boxer kept himself slippery.

Paalam could not break the gold medal drought of the Philippines in the Asian Games’ boxing competition. The last Filipino pug to bring home the gold was Rey Saludar back in the 2010 Asiad in Guangzhou.