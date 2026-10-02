'Pokemon Truck' slated for Manila mall stops

MANILA, Philippines -- As part of its 30th anniversary celebration, Pokemon has launched the Pokemon Truck, which began its tour Friday.

The Pokemon Truck, which welcomed thousands of visitors in its tours in Malaysia and Singapore, will visit malls across Metro Manila this time around.

The truck will tour various malls, starting with Market! Market! in Taguig City on Friday until Sunday.

Under the campaign “Play “Pokémon Pokopia” Game with Pokémon Truck at Your Town!”, fans in the Philippines can now look forward to enjoying the experience at a participating mall near them.

Six Nintendo Switch 2 gaming stations await, giving fans a chance to try the games for themselves.

Fans could play Pokemon Pokopia in four of the six stations. In the game, players can create their own world with Pokemon.

In the two other gaming stations, fans could play Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bonanza.

“With dynamic LED displays and comfortable sofa seating, the custom-built, 17-foot truck provides a welcoming space to sit down, play, and discover the world of Pokemon Pokopia,” the statement read.

Aside from the gaming area, fans could also enjoy a coloring area, a photobooth area and a rest area.

Fans could likewise catch fan-favorite Pokemon Pikachu mascots in sessions.

“We’re bringing the Pokémon Truck to malls across Metro Manila so that as many people in the Philippines as possible can enjoy this experience,” said Kenichiro Fujino, manager at The Pokemon Company.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the wonderful world of Pokémon Pokopia. Even if you can’t visit the malls, keep an eye out for the truck as it travels around the city on weekdays. We can’t wait for you to try the game!”

The Pokémon Truck will be roving along specific routes in Parañaque, Las Piñas, Bacoor, Muntinlupa, Imus, Dasmariñas and General Trias from October 2, 2026, to January 24, 2027.

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Pokemon truck will circulate within city areas, while it will be anchored at selected locations from Fridays to Sundays.

Among the malls that will be visited by the truck are the Ayala Malls Evo City, the Ayala Malls Manila Bay, the Ayala Malls Vermosa, the Ayala Malls Arca South and the Ayala Malls Nuvali.

It is one of three Pokemon-related events this week.

On Thursday, the Pokemon Pop-Up center was opened to the public at the SM Mall of Asia. The store will be open until early next year.

On Saturday, there will be a Pokemon run, where thousands are expected to participate in.