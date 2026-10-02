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Filipino judokas go home empty-handed in Asian Games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 11:40am
Filipino judokas go home empty-handed in Asian Games
Kiyomi Watanabe
(POC Media Pool)

MANILA, Philippines — End of the road for Filipino judokas in the Asian Games. 

Chino Sy, Eskelen Kedo and the Olympian Kiyomi Watanabe absorbed opening-round defeats in their Asian Games campaigns in Judo Friday at the Aichi International Arena in Japan. 

Competing in the women’s -78 kilogram division, Watanabe absorbed an ippon defeat against Ekaterina Tokareva of Kazakhstan. The Kazakh judoka got the win in a minute.

Sy, who competed in the men’s -100 kilogram division, fell against Japan’s Ryotaro Masuchi. Masuchi got the yuko in the first 10 seconds of the match, setting the tone. 

As Sy tried to get back into it, he got slammed into a waza-ari at the 2:13 mark of the match. The Japanese then pinned him for 10 seconds as it was elevated to an ippon. 

For the final Filipino judoka of the day, Eskelen Kedo also absorbed an ippon defeat at the hands of the United Arab Emirates’ Magomedomar Magomedomarov. 

Magomedomarov got the waza-ari at the 3:20 mark of the match, before getting the ippon with 18 seconds to spare. 

The eight-man judo team of the Philippines thus ended its 2026 Asian Games campaign without a medal. 

Of the players, only Gabriel Quitain of the men’s -73 kilogram division got a win, barging into the quarterfinal round on Thursday. 

ASIAN GAMES

JUDO

KIYOMI WATANABE
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