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Assured of silver, Mangin, Barbosa go for Asiad taekwondo gold

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 5:21pm
Assured of silver, Mangin, Barbosa go for Asiad taekwondo gold
Tachiana Mangin (middle)
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines — A gold medal is within reach for Tachiana Mangin and Kurt Barbosa. 

The Philippines’ taekwondo jins are now assured of at least a silver medal after barging into the gold medal round of their respective divisions Friday at the Toyohashi Gymnasium in Japan.

Mangin needed a miracle in the third round to keep her title hopes alive, and it arrived with less than two seconds remaining.

After getting the first round win with another clutch head kick, Mangin dropped the second round as Okamoto dominated.

Okamoto, then, drew first blood in the final round with a head kick. 

Needing just to burn the clock, the Japanese got surprised by a head kick by Mangin with less than two seconds to go.

Ultimately, the Filipina got the win by final score, 2-1. 

Mangin will take on China’s Ma Jingyue in the final. Ma defeated Thailand’s Patcharakan Poolkerd in the other semifinal bracket. 

On the other hand, Barbosa defeated Jordan’s Jafar Aldaoud, 3-0, 7-0. 

It was complete domination for Barbosa, who tallied two body kicks and one head kick against the Jordanian, who complained about his sensors. 

The gold medal matches will be played Friday evening.

ASIAN GAMES

KURT BARBOSA

TACHIANA MANGIN

TAEKWONDO
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