Zamboanga Valientes shock host team to barge into ABL 3x3 quarters

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
April 17, 2022 | 6:21pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Valientes stunned second seed Bali Indonesia, 18-17, behind the heroics of rising star Jeff Bernardo on Sunday, April 16, to enter the quarterfinals of the ABL (Asean Basketball League) 3x3 Invitational Cup in Bali, Indonesia.

Bernardo, hailed as the next Marc Barroca, drove in for the marginal basket as the all-Zamboangueno Valientes toppled the host team.

Proving that he can compete in the international level, the 5-foot-7 Bernardo, born in Barangay Boalan, Zamboanga City, also made a crucial rebound in the dying seconds and finished with 4 points to help the Valientes clinch the last spot in Pool D of the import-spiced tournament.

Other members of the Valientes are homegrown players RJ Argamino, a member of the PBA 3x3 champion team, and David Sebastian. Completing the team is Jojo Cunanan.

With Argamino also standing 5-foot-7, the Valientes are the smallest team in the field after 6-foot-10 Nigerian Henry Iloka, who was supposed to be their import, was unable to secure his visa on time.

The Valientes dropped their first two games against the Indonesia Patriots, 12-21, and the SniperX of Thailand, 8-21.

Another set of Valientes players made their mark in the  Champions League Basketball Australia with 3 titles is now back in the International 3x3 scene.

As a result, the Valientes, being supported by MLV Group of Michael Venezuela, GlobalPort and 1-Pacman Partylist of Rep. Mikee Romero, and Go For Gold, have earned invitations to compete in 3x3 tournaments in Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Sportsman Rolando Navarro Jr. said just reaching the quarterfinals, where they will be joining the Juan Gomez de Liano-led Platinum Karaoke Phils., is already a big achievement for the Valientes.

