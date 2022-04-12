^

Sports

Tigers bounce back, slay winless Red Warriors

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 6:28pm
Tigers bounce back, slay winless Red Warriors
Sherwin Concepcion and the UST Growling Tigers bounced back from a three-game losing streak
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Growling Tigers are back on the win column after a 72-61 victory over the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

The España-based squad, buoyed by Sherwin Concepcion, thus snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-5.

But it was no walk in the park for the Tigers against the Red Warriors, who hit the ground running.

In the opening period, UE jumped to a twin-digit lead, 21-11.

But UST slowly chipped at the lead and completed the comeback late in the third salvo after a Concepcion triple, 52-50.

With one quarter left, it was the Tigers who were ahead, 54-51, as they went on a 14-3 run.

It proved to be the finishing kick against the Red Warriors who were unable to take back the advantage for the rest of the game.

Concepcion also hit the backbreaker triple for UST as they pushed their lead to 11, 72-61, with 35.3 ticks left.

Concepcion had 17 points to pace UE to go along with his 11 rebounds.

Arnold Ando also had his own double-double with 16 markers and 12 boards.

Nic Cabañero, for his part, chipped in 11 points.

In the losing effort, Kyle Paranada and Kris Pagsanjan were the only Red Warriors in double-digit scoring with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

The Red Warriors are winless in eight contests this season.

The Scores:

UST 72 -- Concepcion 17, Ando 16, Cabanero 11, Manalang 9, Fontanilla 7, Manaytay 6, M. Pangilinan 3, Mantua 3, Samudio 0, Herrera 0, Canoy 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Gesalem 0.
UE 61 -- K. Paranada 17, Pagsanjan 16, Antiporda 6, Sawat 6, J. Cruz 5, Beltran 4, Lorenzana 3, Escamis 2, N. Paranada 2, Tulabut 0, Catacutan 0, Villanueva 0, P. Cruz 0, Abatayo 0.

Quarters: 11-21, 28-30, 51-54, 72-61.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vogel fired by Lakers after dismal NBA season

Vogel fired by Lakers after dismal NBA season

9 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers sacked head coach Frank Vogel on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), saying a change of leadership was needed...
Sports
fbtw
UST's Santos suspended 1 game for elbow hit vs Ateneo's Chiu

UST's Santos suspended 1 game for elbow hit vs Ateneo's Chiu

8 hours ago
The UAAP has sanctioned UST's Bryan Santos with a one-game suspension for an uncalled disqualifying foul he committed during...
Sports
fbtw
Eala faces top seed in 2nd W25 Chiang Rai

Eala faces top seed in 2nd W25 Chiang Rai

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Alex Eala gets a tough reward for winning the first of two W25 Chiang Rai events — a first round face-off with top seed...
Sports
fbtw
Erolon hits game-winning triple as Falcons swoop past Rams to end slump

Erolon hits game-winning triple as Falcons swoop past Rams to end slump

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Engaged in a neck-and-neck affair with the Tams, Erolon hit a triple from the corner with three seconds left to put the Falcons...
Sports
fbtw
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o, Altamirano eye to replicate 3x3 success with Platinum Karaoke in ABL

Juan Gomez de Liaño, Altamirano eye to replicate 3x3 success with Platinum Karaoke in ABL

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Now that they find themselves together again with Platinum Karaoke Philippines 3x3, Gomez de Liaño and Altamirano hope...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Arevalo, Legaspi seek redemption in Wichita Falls golf tourney

Arevalo, Legaspi seek redemption in Wichita Falls golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Abby Arevalo and Clare Legaspi seek to make up for their abbreviated stints the last time out as they join the hunt in the...
Sports
fbtw
What kept Eumir Marcial rising from 3 knockdowns in tough pro fight

What kept Eumir Marcial rising from 3 knockdowns in tough pro fight

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
What pushed Marcial to victory, the Zamboanga native said, was his refusal to disappoint those who were rooting for him —...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan Predators' homegrown players and going through the eye of the needle

San Juan Predators' homegrown players and going through the eye of the needle

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Three homegrown players of the San Juan Predators describe their San Miguel-All Filipino campaign that culminated in a c...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons fend off Bulldogs for 7th straight win

Maroons fend off Bulldogs for 7th straight win

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
After leading by as much as 15 points in the early goings of the match, UP had to endure a scrappy NU side that chipped away...
Sports
fbtw
Saso, 2 other Filipina aces begin Lotte Championship bid

Saso, 2 other Filipina aces begin Lotte Championship bid

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Yuka Saso launches her drive in the $2 million championship against multi-Major champion Inbee Park of Korea and American...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with