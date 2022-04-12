Tigers bounce back, slay winless Red Warriors

Sherwin Concepcion and the UST Growling Tigers bounced back from a three-game losing streak

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Growling Tigers are back on the win column after a 72-61 victory over the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

The España-based squad, buoyed by Sherwin Concepcion, thus snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-5.

But it was no walk in the park for the Tigers against the Red Warriors, who hit the ground running.

In the opening period, UE jumped to a twin-digit lead, 21-11.

But UST slowly chipped at the lead and completed the comeback late in the third salvo after a Concepcion triple, 52-50.

With one quarter left, it was the Tigers who were ahead, 54-51, as they went on a 14-3 run.

It proved to be the finishing kick against the Red Warriors who were unable to take back the advantage for the rest of the game.

Concepcion also hit the backbreaker triple for UST as they pushed their lead to 11, 72-61, with 35.3 ticks left.

Concepcion had 17 points to pace UE to go along with his 11 rebounds.

Arnold Ando also had his own double-double with 16 markers and 12 boards.

Nic Cabañero, for his part, chipped in 11 points.

In the losing effort, Kyle Paranada and Kris Pagsanjan were the only Red Warriors in double-digit scoring with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

The Red Warriors are winless in eight contests this season.

The Scores:

UST 72 -- Concepcion 17, Ando 16, Cabanero 11, Manalang 9, Fontanilla 7, Manaytay 6, M. Pangilinan 3, Mantua 3, Samudio 0, Herrera 0, Canoy 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Gesalem 0.

UE 61 -- K. Paranada 17, Pagsanjan 16, Antiporda 6, Sawat 6, J. Cruz 5, Beltran 4, Lorenzana 3, Escamis 2, N. Paranada 2, Tulabut 0, Catacutan 0, Villanueva 0, P. Cruz 0, Abatayo 0.

Quarters: 11-21, 28-30, 51-54, 72-61.