Maroons fend off Bulldogs for 7th straight win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 12:07pm
Carl Tamayo of the UP Fighting Maroons
MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons survived the NU Bulldogs, 84-76, to open on a high note their second round campaign in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

The win extended the Maroons' winning streak to seven as they improved to 7-1 — their longest in the Final Four era.

After leading by as much as 15 points in the early goings of the match, UP had to endure a scrappy NU side that chipped away at their advantage.

Late in the third salvo, the Bulldogs tied the game 58-all on a Reyland Torres triple.

But momentum shifted to the Maroons after an unsportsmanlike foul was drawn by Terrence Fortea as the Maroons were holding a one-point advantage, 59-58.

Fortea ended up making two free throws and giving possession back to the Maroons.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs continued to breathe on the necks of UP as they were within two, 66-68, with 6:30 left.

But a 16-2 run by the Maroons created space as they took a 14-point lead, 82-68, with less than a minute and a half left.

The offensive onslaught was enough to fend off the Bulldogs' challenge.

Carl Tamayo came out with his best game in UP with 21 points to lead the Maroons. He also hauled down 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Ricci Rivero and Zavier Lucero chipped in 16 points each for the victory.

John Lloyd Clemente paced the Bulldogs with 18 markers.

The Scores:

UP 84 -- Tamayo 21, Rivero 16, Lucero 16, Cagulangan 7, Diouf 7, Alarcon 5, Webb 5, Fortea 4, Abadiano 3, Spencer 0, Catapusan 0.
NU 76 -- Clemente 18, Torres 15, Ildefonso 11, Malonzo 9, Minerva 8, Felicilda 5, Gaye 4, Joson 2, Figueroa 2, Manansala 2, Tibayan 0, Enriquez 0, Mahinay 0.

Quarters: 26-14, 42-35, 62-58, 84-76.

