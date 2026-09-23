Nov. 16-18 set as non-working days in Metro Manila for ASEAN Summit

(L-R) Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs U Hau Khan Sum, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet and Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cebu, central Philippines on May 8, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared November 16 to 18, 2026 as special non-working days in the National Capital Region as the Philippines hosts the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto signed the proclamation on September 17, declaring the three-day holiday to help ease traffic congestion and ensure the safety and security of summit participants.

ASEAN leaders and other world leaders are expected to attend the summits, although the participation of United States President Donald Trump remains unconfirmed.

The special non-working days will cover Monday, November 16, through Wednesday, November 18.

The proclamation cited the need to alleviate vehicular traffic in Metro Manila and allow authorities to ensure the safety and security of participants during the high-level meetings.

The Philippines is set to host the ASEAN Summit and related meetings in November, bringing together leaders and senior officials from ASEAN member states and dialogue partners.

The ASEAN-related meetings scheduled in Metro Manila include the 16th ASEAN Maritime Forum on November 17 and the 14th Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum on November 18.