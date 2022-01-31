Sibol to field Blacklist International for 2022 SEA Games Mobile Legends tourney

MANILA, Philippines — After three days of intense Mobile Legends actions to determine which Philippine team will represent and defend the country's gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, Blacklist International emerged victorious after a 4-1 best-of-seven win over Nexplay EVOS.

Blacklist International had initially swept Nexplay EVOS during their first head to head at the Upper Brackets, where Nexplay was given a 1-0 penalty versus an outright disqualification for game delay. Nexplay EVOS player John Paul “H2wo” Salonga had to be hospitalized due to a “severe stomach condition.”

Nexplay coach Setsuna “Dogie” Ignacio took to social media to criticize organizers for not considering the health and welfare of players. But Sibol explained that it would have been disqualification, given that the official rulebook of Sibol MLBB policies on punctuality states that "any team’s failure to attend or complete its members within 15 minutes of the scheduled match time may result in a complete disqualification" but SIBOL had shown leniency given the health concerns.

Despite the loss, Nexplay EVOS powered through their other matches against Smart Omega, ONIC Philippines and RSG Philippines to set up a rematch in the Grand Finals.

The first two games went to Blacklist International thanks to Salic “Hadji” Imam key plays. Nexplay EVOS managed to steal Game Three with a needed Luminous Lord take to stay alive in the final qualifier match, but Blacklist International went on an 11-3 rampage on Game Four giving them match-point. Game Five saw an equally aggressive team and securing the SIBOL National Team Selection for Mobile Legends.

Members of Blacklist's M3 World CHampion roster Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario, Johnmar “OhMyV33NUS” Villaluna, Salic “Hadji” Imam will compose the Philippine team for Mobile Legends, along with Howard “Owl” Gonzales, Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba. A roster change was needed as host country Vietnam set their age restriction to 18, hindering blacklist players Kiel “OHEB” Soriano and Edward “Edward” Dapadap from competing.

Sibol explains changes to the National Team selection process

Prior to the qualifiers, SIBOL has been put on the spot with regards to the age restriction as well as the changes in the national team's selection process.

At the start of registration, Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO), Joebert Yu had posted on his Facebook page an explanation on the age restriction ruling.

“When we were the host of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 2019, we were given the choice to set any (fair) rules not related to the game aspect and that includes the age restriction. So we set the age restriction to 12. Now given the same choice as the next host country, Vietnam set their age restriction to 18," stated Yu. He added that PESO had appealed the rule change but Vietnam gave the final decision of sticking with 18 years old.

Prior to the livestream of the Phase 2 Mobile Legends qualifiers, Deputy Executive Director of PESO Marlon "Lon" Marcelo added an explanation to the age rule.

"Eighteen years old minimum restriction is now being applied sa halos lahat ng federation-related events all over the world. So if you actually want to join the Philippine team, at most dapat 18 years old ka na. And syempre kung ‘yun na ang national rule o global rule, ang standard sa buong mundo, it’s actually a no-brainer to recruit 18 years old and above players para mag-represent sa Pilipinas. Kasi kung ‘di mo susundin ‘yun, disqualified ka na kaagad.”

Marcelo also spoke about the changes in the selection process. During the 2019 SEA Games, the Philippine team, which ended up winning gold, was made up of all-stars from different teams. This year, however, it would be different.

“Dati kasi all-star ang pinipili per team, but unfortunately kasi ang strategy for this national selection, due to COVID restrictions, team ‘yung pipiliin natin. Dati kasi yung pinakamalakas na jungler, pinakamalakas na gold laner (sidelaner), ‘yun ang kinukuha. But now it’s a different dynamic just because we have to make sure also that the teams are actually prepared and para sa amin mas maganda na isang buong team na ang kukunin kaysa i-chopsuey just because of the pandemic eh ‘di pa natin kayang buuin nang solid ‘yung team natin,” explained Marcelo.

Sibol’s Phase 2 qualifiers for the national team continues with League of Legends: Wild Rift, which will be streamed live on their Facebook page on February 3 and 4.