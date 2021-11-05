




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Clarkson says Jazz teammates helped him bounce back
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 12:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Clarkson says Jazz teammates helped him bounce back
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz slams during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 4, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
TODD KIRKLAND  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson broke out of an early season slump on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) when he led the Utah Jazz to a 116-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks on the road.



Just a couple of days after a meager two-point performance against the Sacramento Kings, Clarkson caught fire and had a game-high 30 points, converting on four triples.








He caught his groove in the second half where he scored 25 of his total points.



The Fil-Am guard, however, deflected credit to his teammates and coaches, saying that the whole team lifted him up to break away from the slump.



"In my mind, I just try to continue to be myself," Clarkson said after the game.



"My teammates, all the way down the line to the coaches, the owner, all of them coming up to me and saying 'JC keep shooting'," he added.



And that's what he did to fuel a second half barrage for the Jazz, which saw them overturn a nine-point deficit in the third quarter to a lead as big as 22 points in the fourth.



Clarkson broke out of his slump at just the right moment, with the team missing Donovan Mitchell's services.



Mitchell still provided an assist to the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, encouraging Clarkson to shoot.






"Don, before the game, [was] telling me, 'Bro, it's going to happen, when you start hitting, it's going to keep falling'," he said.



Clarkson couldn't be thankful enough for his teammates' support.



"Hat's off to them," he said.



The Jazz hope to continue their great start to the season when they face the Miami Heat on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Trending

                              

                              

                                 
