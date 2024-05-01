^

Sports

Focused on next game vs Bossing, Beermen brush off thoughts of elims sweep

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 10:51am
Focused on next game vs Bossing, Beermen brush off thoughts of elims sweep
San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent said sweeping the elimination round of the PBA Philippine Cup is not in his mind. 

The defending champions have won their nine elimination round games thus far, clinching the top spot of the tournament with two more games left. 

On Wednesday, they will be facing the Blackwater Bossing as they aim for their 10th straight victory, the first of a Labor Day double-header. The second game will be between the TNT Tropang Giga and the Converge FiberXers. 

On the cusp of completing an 11-win elims sweep, Gallent said that they are taking things a step at a time. 

“No [we are not thinking of the sweep]. Our next goal is the 10th game. We’re just going step by step,” the coach told reporters after their 120-103 triumph over the NLEX Road Warriors on Sunday. 

“As of now, we’ll just think of the 10th game. We’ll think of Blackwater. If [the sweep] comes, it comes. But that’s not really in our minds,” he added.

“We’re just taking it step by step, prepare everything when it comes.” 

San Miguel will be facing a hungry Blackwater team that lost their last six games. 

They absorbed a heartbreaking 115-113 defeat at the hands of NorthPort, wherein Batang Pier forward Arvin Tolentino sank a game-winning midrange jumper. 

With the loss, the Bossing have to win their last two games — against San Miguel and Phoenix Fuel Masters — to try and crash into the quarterfinals. 

“That game, [Blackwater] had to win to make it to the playoffs. It was a big game for them, that’s why they had 100%, but they came up short,” he said. 

After the Bossing game on Wednesday, the Beermen will end their elimination round against the Meralco Bolts on Saturday. 

“As of now, Meralco is not even in our heads because we’re playing Blackwater on Wednesday.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers NBA playoff exit

21 hours ago
LeBron James declined to be drawn on his NBA future in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff exit to the Denver Nu...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets eliminate Lakers, Thunder seal Pelicans sweep

Nuggets eliminate Lakers, Thunder seal Pelicans sweep

13 hours ago
Jamal Murray nailed a last-gasp jump shot as the defending champion Denver Nuggets sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers...
Sports
fbtw
Murry hits another game-winner as Nuggets eliminate Lakers

Murry hits another game-winner as Nuggets eliminate Lakers

1 day ago
Jamal Murray scored 32 points, including a decisive go-ahead jump shot with four seconds remaining, to send Denver into a...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoys who shone in UK rings

Pinoys who shone in UK rings

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Four Filipino fighters broke the hearts of English boxing fans when they scored knockouts over hometowners in the UK and three...
Sports
fbtw
3 squads to represent Philippines in touch football world joust

3 squads to represent Philippines in touch football world joust

21 hours ago
The Philippines is sending three teams to the Touch World Cup 2024 slated July 15-21 at the University of Nottingham in ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Choco Mucho's elusive win over Creamline comes at crucial point

Choco Mucho's elusive win over Creamline comes at crucial point

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After 13 tries, the Flying Titans were able to get their first victory in franchise history over the Cool Smashers in dramatic...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' Annis assumes coaching role with U17 squad in Women&rsquo;s Asian Cup

Filipinas' Annis assumes coaching role with U17 squad in Women’s Asian Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Filipinas skipper Tahnai Annis is taking on an unfamiliar role with the national team as she stepped up to be on Sinisa Cohadzic’s...
Sports
fbtw
HoYoverse's Zenless Zone Zero opens global pre-registration

HoYoverse's Zenless Zone Zero opens global pre-registration

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, has announced the global pre-registration of its new game,...
Sports
fbtw
'Emotional' Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open by Lehecka

'Emotional' Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open by Lehecka

2 hours ago
Rafael Nadal bade an emotional farewell to the Madrid Open after crashing out in the last 16 to Jiri Lehecka in the Spanish...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics center Porzingis to miss Game 5 vs Heat

Celtics center Porzingis to miss Game 5 vs Heat

2 hours ago
Boston center Kristaps Porzingis will miss Wednesday's (Thursday Manila time) NBA playoff game for the Celtics against Miami...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with