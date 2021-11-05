Clarkson drops 30 as Jazz rout Hawks

Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz reacts after he made a three-point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center on October 22, 2021 in Sacramento, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Clarkson led the way for a Donovan Mitchell-less Utah Jazz against the Atlanta Hawks, 116-98, in the NBA on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Clarkson came off the bench to drop 30 points, hitting four 3-pointers to pace Utah to their seventh win in just eight games in the season.

In Utah’s first of a three-game road trip, the Fil-Am guard helped the Jazz pull away after trailing for most of the first three periods of the game.

They outscored the Hawks in the fourth period 41-24 to lead by as much as 22 points after trailing by nine in the third.

Bojan Bogdanovic played supporting role to Clarkson's scoring barrage with 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Trae Young spearheaded the Hawks in the losing effort with 21 points.

Meanwhile, the red-hot Miami Heat were stopped by the Boston Celtics, absorbing a 95-78 loss — just their second of the season.

For their part, the Philadelphia 76ers are gaining momentum with their fourth straight win after disposing of the Detroit Pistons, 109-98.

Five different Sixers finished in twin-digit scoring with Seth Curry leading the way with 23 points.