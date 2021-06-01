








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Grandmaster Sadorra talks about the Indios Bravos and their Indonesian import
GM Ino Sadorra

                     

                        

                           
Grandmaster Sadorra talks about the Indios Bravos and their Indonesian import

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 10:26am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Indios Bravos split their matches last Saturday, May 29. It began with a huge 13-8 win over top-rated Caloocan, but the night ended on a downer with a close 12-9 loss to division leader, San Juan.



Tired because the time difference as he lives in the United States of America, the Indios Bravos’ Grandmaster Ino Sadorra still managed a smile. This after putting their child to bed.



“It’s all part of my routine,” he offered.



The 34-year-old chess Grandmaster juggles his duties at home in New York while teaching his wards at Hunter College and while also playing (when he can as an alternate now on Manila’s Board 1).



“It is going to get a little more difficult,” he reasoned. “Classes in America will soon shift from online learning and back to face-to-face.”



While he welcomes that because it is far easier to teach chess to his school team, it will be more exhausting because now you have to factor in a bit of travel and the nuances of school life.



But make no mistake. This has not dampened Sadorra’s thirst for the game and especially in leading the Indios Bravos to the Wesley So Cup title.



“Hungrier kami ngayon,” he said. “This conference, it is our desire to reach the finals. That is the minimum. There is absolutely no question about the focus and desire of our team and that includes myself. We just have to make sure everyone is healthy.”



Add to that the incentive of playing foreign chess players in the Wesley So Cup, it’s an even bigger challenge.



Sadorra knows all about not taking things for granted.



He has seen his ratings slip because of inactivity. And when he went to battle, he sometimes lost against even lower-rated players. 



“Seeing my ratings fall, I felt bad. But I can blame no one but myself. And I should relearn not to take things and my opponents for granted. But I just need to sort out things so I will be ready.”



Just to illustrate his awareness, Sadorra pointed out that the recruitment of IM Yosef Taher was due to the Indonesian going to battle with his wards in the World University Championships.



“I was impressed because he really gave everyone a hard time,” explained Sadorra. “He was always thinking and keeping everyone off balance with his moves. So that is why we invited him to play for our team. He is a great addition to our team and he brings a positive and happy feeling to our team.”



“IM Yosef used to play in the Indonesian League that I think stopped for the time being. He is just excited for this opportunity to play in PCAP. IM Yosef also sees the support of Super GM Wesley So for this tournament and he is so happy for us.”



Speaking of So, Sadorra bared his happiness with the former’s support for PCAP.



“It is very cool that we have the Wesley So Cup,” he said. “Ang kababata mo and co-competitor who has reached the heights of top level chess and yet, he is still supporting Phil chess… that means a lot. I hope he keeps supporting us kasi kailangan natin ng league na ganito. And now the imports feel and see our chess culture.”



For now, Sadorra hopes the Indios Bravos can go all the way. His team is currently third in the northern standings behind pacesetter San Juan (8-1) and Antipolo (7-2) with a 7-2 record. 



“I think with more teams competitive and many talented imports, it will push us, me, and Philippine chess to a higher level.”



“As for me, when I create my new routine, I will be able to go full blast.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lillard donates to PGH
                              


                              

                                 June 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Damian Lillard’s kindness and generosity came to fore when the NBA superstar dished out a “generous” donation to the Philippine General Hospital, which recently caught fire.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Portland's Lillard contributes to million-peso aid for fire-struck PGH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Portland's Lillard contributes to million-peso aid for fire-struck PGH


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was reportedly among the generous donors who passed the hat to financially help...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eumir Marcial's embarrassing loss a 'wake-up call', says Philippine boxing chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eumir Marcial's embarrassing loss a 'wake-up call', says Philippine boxing chief


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Interestingly, the country did not enlist its other Summer Games-bound bets Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chris Bosh: Spoelstra being Filipino helped him be a good coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chris Bosh: Spoelstra being Filipino helped him be a good coach


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Asked about the mark left by Spoelstra in his career, Bosh spoke about how the multi-titled tactician handled the pressure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The story behind James Harden&rsquo;s 'Manila Heritage' shoes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The story behind James Harden’s 'Manila Heritage' shoes


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The former MVP's kicks bore the Philippine flag’s colors and certain design elements indigent to the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Wizards stave off elimination against top-seeded 76ers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wizards stave off elimination against top-seeded 76ers


                              

                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal proved to be too much to handle Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) as the Washington Wizards...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Ateneo Eaglet Stu Balmaceda upcycles trash into 'treasure'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Ateneo Eaglet Stu Balmaceda upcycles trash into 'treasure'


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Former Ateneo Blue Eaglet Stu Balmaceda has channeled two aspects of his being a point guard into his next career —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serena 'feels for' Osaka, has also experienced 'very difficult' press conferences
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serena 'feels for' Osaka, has also experienced 'very difficult' press conferences


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Serena Williams said she "feels for" Naomi Osaka and has also experienced "very difficult" press conferences in her career...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic anxiety leaves Japanese sponsors counting the cost
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic anxiety leaves Japanese sponsors counting the cost


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo 2020 was supposed to be a marketing bonanza, but public opposition and a possible spectator ban over virus fears have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Davis questionable for Lakers in Game 5 vs Suns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davis questionable for Lakers in Game 5 vs Suns


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed star forward Anthony Davis as questionable for the next game of their first round Western...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with