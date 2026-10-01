MPL PH heads to PhilSports Arena for Season 18 playoffs

MANILA, Philippines — The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines is headed to another historic sporting venue, with the Season 18 playoffs set to take place at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City from October 21-25.

Coming as MLBB celebrates its 10th anniversary, the move marks another step in the evolution of the league, which has grown from holding events at mall activity centers to filling convention centers and arenas.

For Moonton Games, however, moving to PhilSports is no longer about proving that esports can draw an arena-sized crowd.

“This time around, the direction wasn't really about proving if we can fill it, because we were already able to prove it in the past two seasons. We were looking for a venue that can really reflect how far MLBB and even the league has grown,” said Jane Dela Cruz, esports head of marketing, Philippines at Moonton.

Managed by the Philippine Sports Commission, PhilSports Arena has hosted major international competitions through the years, including the FIVB Volleyball World Grand Prix, Southeast Asian Games and FIBA Asia Champions Cup.

For Dela Cruz, bringing MPL PH into a venue long associated with traditional sports also carries significance for the continued growth of esports in the country.

“PhilSports, I would say, holds a lot of history. As most of you know, it has housed some of the biggest basketball and volleyball international tournaments. So it's been the home for the best of Philippine sports. And for esports to be in a venue that has housed the best of Philippine sports is a very big milestone for us, and it tells us a lot about where esports is heading,” said Dela Cruz.

Around 4,000 seats will be available for the playoffs due to the tournament's stage and production setup, while the Superfan City Festival will also return outside the arena with fan activities and anniversary-themed merchandise.

More than just determining the Season 18 champion, the playoffs will also decide the two Philippine representatives to the M8 World Championship in Istanbul, Turkiye, in January 2027.

As MPL PH continues to scale up its live events, Dela Cruz believes the league also has to keep pace with a community that has grown alongside MLBB over the past decade.

“It shows us that the ecosystem is becoming more mature. It's more sustainable. It also signals that there's more infrastructure for the sport. I would say it would be a disservice to the community if we don't also make an effort to level up,” said Dela Cruz.

The league is also open to eventually taking MPL PH outside Metro Manila, with Dela Cruz acknowledging the game's sizable communities in the Visayas and Mindanao, though no timetable has been set.

“If we don't make an effort to upgrade or give a bigger venue, we won't know also what is the ceiling for the sport as of the moment. It's also reassuring [to see the community grow] because it means that esports is here to stay,” said Dela Cruz.

Four teams secure playoff berths

With the bigger stage awaiting, four teams have already secured their places in the Season 18 playoffs following Week 6 of the regular season.

Team Falcons PH maintained its hold on the top spot after defeating ONIC Philippines, 2-1, before sweeping Aurora Gaming PH, 2-0, to improve to 9-1 with nine points.

Team Liquid PH, which did not see action during Week 6, remained second at 8-2 with eight points, followed by ONIC at 7-3 with seven points and Aurora at 6-5 with six points. All four have already booked their postseason berths.

Smart Omega strengthened its bid for one of the remaining playoff spots despite splitting its Week Six matches. Omega fell to ONIC, 0-2, before bouncing back with a 2-0 sweep of TNC Pro Team to sit fifth at 5-6.

TNC trails at 4-7 after sweeping Twisted Minds PH, 2-0, while AP Bren remained in contention at 3-8 after defeating Twisted Minds, 2-0, before suffering a 0-2 loss to Aurora.

Twisted Minds, meanwhile, remained winless at 0-10 and will need to win all their remaining matches if they hope to secure a playoff spot.

The regular season continues Friday, October 1, with ONIC Philippines versus Twisted Minds at 5 p.m., followed by Aurora Gaming PH versus TNC Pro Team at 7:30 p.m.