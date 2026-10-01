Mother-daughter tandem share podium in national fencing ranking tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Mother and daughter Glowlyn Malipol and Christine May Morales made their mark in the local fencing scene after both reached the podium in the recently concluded 2nd Leg Mini-Me and Veterans National Ranking Competition at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Morales, a promising 13-year-old pride of the University of the East, continued her impressive run by ruling the Under-14 Women’s Foil after beating Ma. Alana Angelique Ribaya of Canlas Fencing, 10-4, in the championship bout.

But beyond winning another gold medal, Morales said the victory became even more special because she was able to share the podium with her mother, who also captured a silver medal in her event.

“I’m very happy with my victory, but I’m even happier because my mom also won a medal. Sharing the podium with her makes this achievement more meaningful for both of us,” Morales said.

Morales reached the finals after disposing of Eliora Lenie Dela Cruz of Hampton Fencing, 10-4, while Ribaya secured her championship berth with a 10-8 victory over Lily Raine Macapagal of Oblation Fencing.

Earlier in the preliminary rounds, Morales dominated her Republic Fencing rivals Julia Lauren Reyes, 10-1, and Vince Avery Asperin, 10-4.

Her mother, Malipol, also delivered a strong performance, settling for the silver medal while representing Quezon City SEP after losing to Beverly Gay Alarcon of Luzon Elite Fencing Club in the Veterans Women Epee finals.

Malipol reached the championship match after edging Gay Marie Rafael of Republic Fencing, 10-9. She earlier defeated Rafael’s teammate Michelle Ragot, 10-4, in the preliminary round.

The Philippine Fencing Association organized the competition, with the support of the Philippine Sports Commission.

Morales’ latest victory came on the heels of her triumph in the 3rd Leg Cadet and Junior Championships at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Malate, Manila, where she emerged as one of the standout performers.

The Grade 8 student-athlete and scholar said her latest victory has further boosted her confidence as she prepares for another international competition scheduled for December 1-10 in Kuala Lumpur.

“This win gives me more confidence and motivation to train harder. I’m excited for the next international competition, and I will do my best to represent the Philippines,” Morales said. (Contributed story)