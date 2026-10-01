Eala falls short vs Chinaâ€™s Wang to end up with Asiad bronze

Eala falls short vs China’s Wang to end up with Asiad bronze

The Filipina sensation thus won her second straight Asiad bronze medal.

MANILA, Philippines — Sayonara, Alex Eala.

The Filipina tennister bowed out of the Asian Games’ tennis competition after absorbing a stinging defeat against World No. 85 China’s Wang Xiyu, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, Thursday at the Nagoya City Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Japan.

Eala took the first set but dropped the final two to exit the Asian Games in the semifinal round, settling for the bronze medal in the process.

The pride of the Philippines started off the match on a roll, going up 5-0 as she dominated early.

The Chinese tennister, though, tried to whip up a comeback, winning back-to-back-to-back games to inch closer, 3-5.

But the Filipina finished things off in the ninth game, 6-3.

Come the second set, Wang drew first blood, holding her serve, 1-0.

Eala, though, answered back with a hold of her own, tying things up at 1-all.

The Chinese tennister, however, ran amuck, winning four straight games to push ahead, 5-1.

Eala kept herself alive with back-to-back games, before Wang forcer the third set, 6-3.

In the third set, the World No. 18 took the first game, 1-0.

But Wang found a higher gear against the Filipina sensation.

Wang went up, 4-1, before Eala kept herself in it, 2-4.

The Chiniese, however, moved closer to the gold medal match after breaking Eala’s serve, 2-5.

In the eighth game, Wang blanked her opponent, ending the match with a return.

Eala thus copped her second straight Asiad bronze medal.

It will now be an All-China tennis final, as Wang takes on Zhang Shuai in the gold medal round.

Zhang defeated Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Putintseva, 6-4, 6-2, in their semifinal matchup earlier in the day.

The last time the Philippines won a gold medal in tennis was in 1962, courtesy of Johnny Jose.