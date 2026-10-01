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Sports

PalawanPay Trilogy Marathon fires off with Cebu leg

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 1, 2026 | 2:28pm

MANILA, Philippines -- More than 1,800 participants competed in the PalawanPay Trilogy Marathon Cebu Leg in Mandaue City last weekend. 

More than for fitness, the running series that started in Mandaue will raise funds to help purchase fully equipped emergency ambulances for underserved communities in Aklan and South Cotabato.

The first leg brought runners together in Cebu on September 27 for more than a morning of running. 

The Cebu leg featured 5K, 10K, 16K and 21K categories, giving runners different ways to take on the challenge.

Daniel Boiwo topped the half-marathon run for the men’s division, while Arvengie Encinada finished second. Glady Kipto came in third. 

For the women’s side, Teresiah Kabui topped the distance. Michelle Raniola and Cristine Ann Sardoncillo finished second and third. 

Mark Mahinay, Nickson Kosgei and Jerome Casinillo finished one-two-three in the 16 kilometer men’s division, while Michelle Zamora, Lyn-nel Martus and Abigael Jerop reigned in the same distance for the women. 

“Cebu has been an important part of Palawan’s growth, and we’re grateful to have built strong relationships with communities here over the years,” said Lisa Castro-Sabado, chief business development officer of Palawan Group of Companies.

“Bringing the Trilogy to Cebu is another way for us to be part of the community, not just in the services we provide every day, but also in activities that promote health, wellness, and time together. We’re happy to see Cebuanos joining us for a run that brings people together while supporting a meaningful cause.” 

The next leg of the marathon will be in Palawan on October 18, before concluding in Manila on November 28.

“Sports has always given us a meaningful way to connect with communities, especially at the grassroots level. From tennis and basketball to running, we’ve supported activities that encourage people to stay active and come together,” said Bernard Kaibigan, chief marketing officer of Palawan Group of Companies.

“With the Trilogy, we’re taking that commitment to three different communities—Cebu, Palawan, and Manila—while giving runners an opportunity to be part of something bigger than the race itself,” he added.

PALAWAN PAWNSHOP

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