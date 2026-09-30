Eala downs Taiwan's Garland for guaranteed bronze, books Asian Games semis berth

Alex Eala is off to the semifinals of the women's singles tournament in the 20th Asian Games

MANILA, Philippine — Alex Eala is off to the semifinal round of the Asian Games’ women’s tennis singles after dominating Chinese Taipei’s Joanna Garland, 7-5, 6-0, Wednesday at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Japan.

The Filipina had a rough first set, but once she got her groove, there was no stopping Eala.

Eala led early on, going up 3-2.

Garland, though, showed that she belonged, moving ahead, 4-3, and then 5-4 to go within a game of taking the first set.

Eala, though, took things into her own hand, winning the next three games, to take the 7-5 victory.

In the second set, she became untouchable.

Eala will now be taking on Wang Xiyu of China in the semifinal round.

Wang defeated Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, earlier in the day.