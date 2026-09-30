Eala downs Taiwan's Garland for guaranteed bronze, books Asian Games semis berth
MANILA, Philippine — Alex Eala is off to the semifinal round of the Asian Games’ women’s tennis singles after dominating Chinese Taipei’s Joanna Garland, 7-5, 6-0, Wednesday at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Japan.
The Filipina had a rough first set, but once she got her groove, there was no stopping Eala.
Eala led early on, going up 3-2.
Garland, though, showed that she belonged, moving ahead, 4-3, and then 5-4 to go within a game of taking the first set.
Eala, though, took things into her own hand, winning the next three games, to take the 7-5 victory.
In the second set, she became untouchable.
Eala will now be taking on Wang Xiyu of China in the semifinal round.
Wang defeated Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, earlier in the day.
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