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Higher-tiered WTA 250 tourney slated in Philippines next year

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 1, 2026 | 2:50pm
Higher-tiered WTA 250 tourney slated in Philippines next year
Alex Eala during practice at the new-look Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila on Sunday.
The STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — A WTA 250 tournament is heading to the Philippines next year. 

The Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) announced that aside from the returning WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open, a new higher-tiered WTA 250 tournament will be held in the country in the final quarter of next year. 

"We're happy to announce and confirm late last night we threshed out some details with our franchise holder of WTA 250. We're going to have WTA 250 next year, 2027, late October, early November," Philta secretary general John Rey Tiangco said.

PHILTA bared that the WTA approved the hosting application last week. 

“With the WTA's approval of the second tournament, the Philippines elevates its standing on the global tennis map with two world-class international competitions that will continue to inspire the next generation of Filipino tennis players in the country,” the statement read. 

The WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open tournament will still be held in January, board member Dyan Castillejo said. 

"This tournament is such a big boost to our local athletes also who have a chance to compete against the world's best in tennis," Castillejo said.

Castillejo invited international players to “put the Philippines in your calendar.” 

“The Philippines is very excited to be hosting you again."

Tiangco also thanked the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee for their support. 

ALEX EALA

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