ICTSI Iloilo golf: Lumbo steals show with late birdie spree

ILOILO, Philippines – After a chaotic battle for control — and a fierce test of will and character under ever-changing weather conditions — an emerging star from Sarangani stood tall. Yet a band of proven winners remains in hot pursuit as the third round of the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge delivered as promised: a wild, wild chase.

The day began under a steady early morning rain that dampened the fairways of the Iloilo Golf and Country Club, forcing players to adjust their touch and strategy. As the morning progressed, a brief spell of bright sunshine peeked through, bringing a sudden wave of humidity that compounded the field's physical strain before dark, overcast skies rolled back in to wrap the course in a gloomy, unpredictable backdrop.

The lead kept changing hands the moment the last drive on the first tee was struck. Four players quickly caught halfway solo leader Miki Ryoma at the helm. The race — not yet for the trophy, but for the lead — became an all-out free-for-all until Jeffren Lumbo took firm control late in the round behind what he termed a "solid" iron game.

"My irons just really clicked. It was solid," said the 30-year-old Lumbo in Filipino, profusely praising his near-impeccable iron game that set up nine birdies within average pin-length distances. "I struggled during the first two days, but everything worked for me today."

Lumbo’s masterful display led to an eight-under 62 and a 10-under 200 aggregate, seizing a comfortable three-stroke cushion over Jhonnel Ababa and Francis Morilla, who both could not match Lumbo’s blistering finish.

Ababa surged early into a joint lead, dropped off the leaderboard midway through, but fought his way back into contention with late birdies for a second straight 68 and a 203 total. He was matched by longshot Morilla, who birdied three of the first seven holes before surviving a roller-coaster finish of three birdies and two bogeys for a 66.

The performance put Morilla in title contention for the first time in 12 years on the Philippine Golf Tour.

"My recovery shots were good," said Morilla, who drilled in six birdies inside eight feet to negate a pair of bogey miscues on a day when the cooling, overcast skies provided a brief respite from the sweltering heat that had plagued the field over the first two days.

Three strokes back and set to play in the final group for the first time, Morilla remained brimming with confidence.

"With how I'm driving and putting right now, I think I have a real chance. I just hope the putting stays hot," said Morilla, 32, who narrowly missed grabbing solo second after a bogey on the final hole.

Despite the crowded leaderboard throughout the day, it was Lumbo who dominated the back nine. Becoming increasingly aggressive down the stretch, he birdied five of the last six holes on the exacting backside of Iloilo Golf and Country Club, reducing the challenging layout into his personal playground.

What started under dark skies as a day-long brawl saw Ababa, Rupert Zaragosa and Reymon Jaraula join Ryoma in the lead after just four holes. The top spot became a revolving door, with new names surging to the top with practically every hole holed out. It became the norm rather than the exception as contenders pounded and jostled just to stay on top or stay within striking distance.

Lumbo, playing in the fourth-to-last group, fueled his massive surge with a six-foot birdie putt on No. 11. What followed was a pure showcase of pinpoint iron shots and clutch putting. The 30-year-old rattled off three consecutive birdies starting at No. 13, rebounded from a missed birdie putt on No. 16, and closed his round in style with back-to-back birdies on No. 17 and 18.

"The course condition is great today, but my irons were even better," said Lumbo, who made his breakthrough last year in a dramatic five-hole playoff against Russell Bautista at South Pacific. "My driving was steady, which is crucial to scoring on this course."

Prior to this surge, it was his runner-up finish to Art Arbole in Negros Occidental last week that hinted at his impending ascent to a second career victory.

"My driving and putting both improved, but especially my irons," added Lumbo. "Everything was so good, that’s why I managed to score an 8-under today."

Lumbo’s 62, however, didn't make the course record books because play was conducted under preferred lies.

Reymon Jaraula carded a third consecutive 68 to share fourth place at 204 alongside Ryoma, who flashed resilience throughout his round, bouncing back from every stumble. He went one-under through 10 holes, working his way back into contention after briefly losing the lead before the turn.

But after recovering from a bogey on No. 13 with a birdie on the next, he dropped another stroke on No. 15 before parring out for a scrambling 70.

Despite slipping from the top spot into a tie for fourth, the Japanese golfer remained confident in his chances of securing his breakthrough PGT victory.

Meanwhile, Rupert Zaragosa also shot a 68, while Clyde Mondilla and Ira Alido matched 69s for joint sixth at 205. (Pool story)